Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan. 23



Jan. 17

They see me rolling

A Non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested at Coca Cola PL. and Pratt St. for driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration/ driving while license suspended or revoke/ outstanding warrants.

Feelin’ ruff

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for the possession of marijuana at Woodruff Park.

What’s that smell?

A Georgia State staff member complained of University Lofts smelling like marijuana. The investigation has been cleared.

Jan. 18

Harassed by a stranger

A Georgia State staff member complain of harassed by a non-Georgia State affiliate on the university campus.

My money’s gone

A student complained of a theft of possessions under $1500 in Piedmont Central. The investigation is currently active.

Jan 20.

You don’t even go here

A Non-Georgia State affiliate was found trespassing in Classroom South and was arrested.

A different recreational activity..

A student complained of a theft of possessions under $500 in the Student Recreation Center. The investigation is currently active.

Things went south..

A student complained of a losing a possession under $500 in Classroom South. The investigation is cleared.