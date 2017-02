Feb. 17

Lunch duty

Two students were involved in an incident that led to a report of battery in Patton Hall. Georgia State police is still investigating.

Feb. 19th

Thievery

A GSU student complained of stolen property with a value of $1500 or less at the University Lofts. The case is still active.

Feb. 20th

Book it

A non-GSU student was issued a warning for criminal trespassing at the Georgia Bookstore.