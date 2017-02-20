Weekly Crime Blotter: Feb 20

Feb. 12

A student was the victim of theft lost/mislaid property-$500 or less on Clarkston LRC. The investigation is still active.

A student was the victim of theft from their vehicle interior in Clarkston Parking Lot 5. The investigation is still active.

Feb. 15

Two student staff members complained about a student with possession of an ounce or less of marijuana in University Commons Building B. The investigation is still active.

A non-Georgia State student was acting in a disorderly manner towards police officer in Clarkston G Building. The investigation is still active.

Feb. 16

A student was the victim of a criminal attempt of someone entering his or her vehicle in Alpharetta Parking Lot 1. A suspect hasn’t yet been found