Weekly Crime Blotter: Feb. 13

Feb 7
I told you once, I’ll tell you again
A non Georgia State student trespasser was given two warnings to leave the Arts and Humanities facility on the Atlanta Campus. The investigation is active.
I am that I am
A non Georgia State arrestee provided false name, address, and and date of birth to officers. The incident occurred off campus. The arrest was a success.
Hooligans on N Deck
A Georgia State Student’s property was found damaged on the N Parking Deck on the Atlanta Campus. The investigation is active.
Help! I need somebody
Agency assistance was given to a Georgia State student on Courtland Street Southeast. The case is cleared.
Feb 8
The price is right
Property of Library North was stolen and its value is less than 1500 dollars. The case has been cleared.
Feb 9
Halt! Who goes there!?
A Georgia State staffer reported an attempted entry trespass for unlawful purposes at the Decatur campus. The incident occurred in Decatur Building A and the investigation is active.
Creepers Afoot…
Three Greek Housing residents spotted suspicious activity around their facility. The case remains open.
Whoever smelt it, dealt it
A gas leak was reported in the Petit Science Park. The case has been settled.
Leave a Reply