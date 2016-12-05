Weekly Crime Blotter: Dec. 5

Nov. 28
Took a risk
A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in the Atlanta campus University Commons for cause harm or endangering another’s safety.
Open case
A Georgia State student was the victim of a theft from Piedmont North Building A. The case is under active investigation.
Nov. 30
Squabbles
Some Georgia State students complained of a dispute with another Georgia State student at Piedmont Central, Atlanta campus around 1 a.m. The case is under active investigation.
Dec. 1
Faulty money
A Georgia State student was the victim of bad checks promising over $500. The case occurred off campus and is being investigated.
Dec. 2
Holiday high
Two Georgia State students were arrested as offenders for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana after a Georgia State staff member complained.