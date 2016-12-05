Weekly Crime Blotter: Dec. 5

Nov. 28

Took a risk

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in the Atlanta campus University Commons for cause harm or endangering another’s safety.

Open case

A Georgia State student was the victim of a theft from Piedmont North Building A. The case is under active investigation.

Nov. 30

Squabbles

Some Georgia State students complained of a dispute with another Georgia State student at Piedmont Central, Atlanta campus around 1 a.m. The case is under active investigation.

Dec. 1

Faulty money

A Georgia State student was the victim of bad checks promising over $500. The case occurred off campus and is being investigated.

Dec. 2

Holiday high

Two Georgia State students were arrested as offenders for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana after a Georgia State staff member complained.