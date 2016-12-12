Weekly Crime Blotter: Dec. 12

Dec. 7
Feelin’ some type of way
A Georgia State staff member complained of a university student acting in an emotionally disturbed manner, in the Urban Life Center. GSUPD have cleared the case.
Dec. 8
Small theft auto
A student complained of having his things stolen from inside his car, which was parked at the Commons parking deck. Police are investigating the report.
No Trust!
A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in the SunTrust Building after he failed to comply with a trespass warning issued to him by the Georgia State police.
Not common…
A Georgia State student complained he’d been beaten by a non-university affiliated individual in the University Commons. The case is still active