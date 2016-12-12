Weekly Crime Blotter: Dec. 12

Dec. 7

Feelin’ some type of way

A Georgia State staff member complained of a university student acting in an emotionally disturbed manner, in the Urban Life Center. GSUPD have cleared the case.

Dec. 8

Small theft auto

A student complained of having his things stolen from inside his car, which was parked at the Commons parking deck. Police are investigating the report.

No Trust!

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in the SunTrust Building after he failed to comply with a trespass warning issued to him by the Georgia State police.

Not common…

A Georgia State student complained he’d been beaten by a non-university affiliated individual in the University Commons. The case is still active