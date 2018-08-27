Weekly Crime Blotter: Aug. 27

Aug. 21

Itâ€™s my new perfume. The scent is Sativa.

Someone reported that two Georgia State students at Piedmont North had an odor of marijuana at 11:59 p.m.

I canâ€™t even spell boisterousness.

A Georgia State student is a suspect in an active case for public disturbance and loud boisterousness at F Building on the Decatur campus at 10:04 a.m.

Aug. 22

Can I get a waffle? Can I pleeaaase get a waffle?

At 1:50 a.m., a person not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested at Waffle House and a warning was issued for fraudulent schemes and trespassing.

Aug. 23

Whoâ€™s mom???

A member of Georgia State staff reported a person at Student Center West for using their telephone for an annoying purpose.

Someone better go check the lost and found.

A Georgia State police officer reported an abandonment of drugs at One Park Place at 2:52 p.m.