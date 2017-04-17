Weekly Crime Blotter- April 17

April 10

If I told you once…

A non-Georgia State offender received multiple trespassing warnings at Student Center West. The offender was arrested.

Law of the road

Police arrested a reckless driver with a suspended license on Marietta Street. The offender was not of Georgia State.

You will leave the premises

A trespass warning was issued to four Georgia State students and a non-Georgia State offender. The offenders were arrested after failure to comply.

April 11

That’s not yours

A Georgia State student’s property was stolen in Langdale Hall. The property was valued at $1500 or less and the investigation is ongoing.

You shouldn’t be here

A non-Georgia State offender received a trespass warning in Langdale Hall. The investigation has been cleared.

Creepin’ in the library

Suspicious activity was reported in Library South. The case is ongoing.

Theft at Clarkston

A Georgia State student reported a theft with property valued at $1500 in Clarkston campus’ F Building. The case remains active.

Theft on Gilmer Street

A Georgia State student’s property was stolen from their car on Gilmer Street. The case is active.

April 12

Zero respect

A thief stole and damaged a Georgia State student’s property from their car on Gilmer Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen and lost

A Georgia State student’s property was stolen and lost by the thief on Fairlie Street. The property’s value was $500 or less and the case is active.

Finessed

A student’s financial transaction card was deemed fraudulent in student housing. The case is active.

Lost but not found

A student’s property was stolen in the Student Recreation Center and lost by the thief. The property’s value was $500 or less and the case is active.

I don’t get weak in the knees

A student’s bike was stolen on Pryor Street and is valued at $500 or less. The investigation is ongoing.

Here to help

Agency assistance was provided to other officers to arrest a non-Georgia State offender. The arrest took place on Auburn Avenue at Jessie Hill Jr. Drive.

What’s all the ruckus about!?

Two students and a staff member of Georgia State got into a verbal altercation in Clarkston campus’ G Building. The offenders were arrested.

April 13

This is your final warning!

A non-Georgia State offender received a warning for trespassing in Classroom South. The case is closed.

Not Cool!

Sexual assault was committed by a Georgia State student against their fellow scholar in a housing facility on the Atlanta campus. The investigation is active.

Dude, leave…

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State suspect in Student Center West. the case is active.

Get well soon

An “emotionally disturbed” person was spotted in the Georgia State football practice field. The investigation has been cleared.

Y’all keep stealing

Property valued at $1500 or less was stolen from a Georgia State student in Classroom South. The case is active.

Car Talk

An operating vehicle without a valid tag was reported on Edgewood and Hurt Plaza SE. the vehicle was stolen by way of conversion with outstanding warrants. The assailant was arrested.

Weed wacker

A non-Georgia State offender was reported for trespassing, possession of no more than an ounce of marijuana and obstruction of the police on Courtland St. and Auburn Ave. NE. The case remains open.

Play nice

Georgia State employee complained of a student threatening another person in the Aderhold Learning Center. The investigation is active.

Hey look another theft

A Georgia State student was robbed at Piedmont Central. The property was $1500 or less and the case is active.

Can’t trust nobody

A Georgia State student stole from their fellow scholar at Piedmont Central. The property was valued at $500 or less and the case is open.

Maybe when you’re older kido

An underaged Georgia State student was caught drinking an alcoholic beverage in the University Commons. The case is closed.

Get outta here!

A non-Georgia State offender trespassed into the University Commons. The investigation is cleared.

We just want booze!

Four Georgia State students and two non Georgia State offenders were caught drinking at Piedmont Central. The case has been cleared.

Bender

A drunk driver was arrested for traffic law violations and the possession of marijuana. The offender was arrested at Gilmer St. at Piedmont Avenue.