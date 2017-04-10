Weekly Crime Blotter: April 10



April 2

Sticky Fingers

A Georgia State student filed a complaint regarding an off-campus theft with a value of $500 or less. The case is still under active investigation.

Street Fight

A Georgia State student was arrested in the Piedmont North B building after another student filed a simple battery complaint.

Risky Business

A Georgia State University Commons B resident filed a complaint against a non-Georgia State student in regards to suspicious. This case is still being actively investigated.

That’s suspicious

A Georgia State Piedmont North A resident filed a complaint regarding suspicious behavior near the building. The case is still active.

April 3

Noise-maker

A non-Georgia State Student was arrested on Edgewood Avenue due to obstruction and disorderly conduct. The case is closed.

This car is on fire

A Georgia State student’s vehicle caught fire on Decatur Street.

April 4

Stay away…

A Georgia State student filed a sexual assault complaint in the University Commons against a non-Georgia State student. This case is still being actively investigated.

Special Agent

A non-Georgia State student filed a complaint against other non-Georgia State students regarding an agency assist on Auburn Avenue.

Ninja Theft

A theft charge was filed on the Decatur campus in Decatur B building exceeding $500 in value. This case is still active.

Mystery Altercation

An unknown victim on the Georgia State Decatur campus filed a simple battery complaint in Parking Lot 1 with two Georgia State witnesses.

April 5

Break-in

A non-Georgia State student was involved in attempted entry and trespassing charge at Aderhold Learning Center. The case was cleared.

Wondering Around

A non-Georgia State student was arrested and issued a warning for trespassing near Student Center West.

Making my way downtown…

A non-Georgia State student was issued a trespassing warning near Piedmont Central. The case was cleared.

No Carry

A non-Georgia State student was arrested near the Georgia Bookstore for carrying a concealed weapon.

Leave me alone

A Georgia State Student from the Decatur Campus reported a simple battery against a non- Georgia State student on the Decatur Street bridge.

Misbehaving

A Georgia State student filed a disorderly person complaint against other Georgia State students and staff members in the Piedmont North A building. This case is still active.

April 6

Chilling on Piedmont

A Georgia State staff member complained of a non-GSU student trespassing near the Piedmont North Building A. The offender was issued a trespass warning.

Oooh he’s stealing

A Georgia State student was the victim of theft valued at $500 or less in Sparks Hall valuing at $500 or less. This case still being actively investigated.

Stolen Property

A Georgia State student filed a complaint regarding a thievery valued at $1500 or less in Piedmont Central. This case is still active.

Get off my lawn

Two Georgia State staff and faculty members filed a complaint against a non-Georgia State student in regards to trespassing in the Andrew Young Building of Policy Studies.

Missing

A Georgia State student complained about a theft/mislaid property valued at $500 or less in the College of Law. This case is still active.

Don’t tell me what to do

A non-Georgia State student was arrested near the Sports Arena due to trespassing and the failure to leave the property after being ordered to.

WApril 7

Too drunk to care

A non-Georgia State student was arrested on Piedmont Avenue after failing to obey traffic control devices due to being under the influence.