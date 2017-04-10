Weekly Crime Blotter: April 10

April 2
Sticky Fingers
A Georgia State student filed a complaint regarding an off-campus theft with a value of $500 or less. The case is still under active investigation.
Street Fight
A Georgia State student was arrested in the Piedmont North B building after another student filed a simple battery complaint.
Risky Business
A Georgia State University Commons B resident filed a complaint against a non-Georgia State student in regards to suspicious. This case is still being actively investigated.
That’s suspicious
A Georgia State Piedmont North A resident filed a complaint regarding suspicious behavior near the building. The case is still active.
April 3
Noise-maker
A non-Georgia State Student was arrested on Edgewood Avenue due to obstruction and disorderly conduct. The case is closed.
This car is on fire
A Georgia State student’s vehicle caught fire on Decatur Street.
April 4
Stay away…
A Georgia State student filed a sexual assault complaint in the University Commons against a non-Georgia State student. This case is still being actively investigated.
Special Agent
A non-Georgia State student filed a complaint against other non-Georgia State students regarding an agency assist on Auburn Avenue.
Ninja Theft
A theft charge was filed on the Decatur campus in Decatur B building exceeding $500 in value. This case is still active.
Mystery Altercation
An unknown victim on the Georgia State Decatur campus filed a simple battery complaint in Parking Lot 1 with two Georgia State witnesses.
April 5
Break-in
A non-Georgia State student was involved in attempted entry and trespassing charge at Aderhold Learning Center. The case was cleared.
Wondering Around
A non-Georgia State student was arrested and issued a warning for trespassing near Student Center West.
Making my way downtown…
A non-Georgia State student was issued a trespassing warning near Piedmont Central. The case was cleared.
No Carry
A non-Georgia State student was arrested near the Georgia Bookstore for carrying a concealed weapon.
Leave me alone
A Georgia State Student from the Decatur Campus reported a simple battery against a non- Georgia State student on the Decatur Street bridge.
Misbehaving
A Georgia State student filed a disorderly person complaint against other Georgia State students and staff members in the Piedmont North A building. This case is still active.
April 6
Chilling on Piedmont
A Georgia State staff member complained of a non-GSU student trespassing near the Piedmont North Building A. The offender was issued a trespass warning.
Oooh he’s stealing
A Georgia State student was the victim of theft valued at $500 or less in Sparks Hall valuing at $500 or less. This case still being actively investigated.
Stolen Property
A Georgia State student filed a complaint regarding a thievery valued at $1500 or less in Piedmont Central. This case is still active.
Get off my lawn
Two Georgia State staff and faculty members filed a complaint against a non-Georgia State student in regards to trespassing in the Andrew Young Building of Policy Studies.
Missing
A Georgia State student complained about a theft/mislaid property valued at $500 or less in the College of Law. This case is still active.
Don’t tell me what to do
A non-Georgia State student was arrested near the Sports Arena due to trespassing and the failure to leave the property after being ordered to.
April 7
Too drunk to care
A non-Georgia State student was arrested on Piedmont Avenue after failing to obey traffic control devices due to being under the influence.
