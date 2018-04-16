Weekly Crime Blotter: Apr. 17

April 10
Thatâ€™s one way to wake up
A student at Georgia State was the victim of a simple battery early in the morning at Piedmont North.
This isnâ€™t O-K!
A suspicious person was spotted in the morning at the K Parking Deck on campus.
Bringing green to the Urban city
A Georgia State student was arrested for possession of marijuana at the Urban Life Building.
April 11
Want a sip, officer?
A non-Georgia State student was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of alcohol in their car on Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue.
Who are you again?
A non-Georgia State student was arrested in Hurt Park for being suspicious.
April 12
A grand heist
A theft was reported by a Georgia State student of over $1500 from Piedmont North building B early in the morning
Losing more than just that Freshman 15
A Georgia State student reported a theft of over $1500 at the Student Recreation Center.
