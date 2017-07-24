Weekly Briefs: July 24

July 17

Morning intoxication

Two non-Georgia State students were arrested for drinking in public in the early morning at Hurt Park.

Stealing from the staff

A Georgia State staff member was the victim of theft worth a value exceeding $1500. The case that occurred at the Urban Life building is still active.

They don’t want you to teach

At the College of Education, a Georgia State staff member was the victim of theft worth $1500 or less. The case is active.

Busted

Georgia State Police arrested two non-Georgia State persons for possession of marijuana at Woodruff Park.

July 18

Guess they couldn’t hold it!

During the late morning on Wall St., a non-Georgia State person was arrested for defecating on public property and public indecency or exposure in a public place.

A trifold criminal

On Broad St. NW, a person not of Georgia State was arrested on account of three charges: the sale/manufacture of controlled substances, obstruction of police and tampering with evidence.

Theft by deception

Police arrested a non-Georgia State suspect off-campus for committing theft by deception, valued at $500 or less. There was a second charge for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

July 19

Property damage complaints

A Georgia State student complained of damage to property at Piedmont Central. The damage was non-criminal and the case has been cleared.

Four students get caught

Four Georgia State students were arrested for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the University Commons.

Odor of marijuana

Three offenders, two of which were not of Georgia State and one Georgia State student, were investigated because of an odor of marijuana at the University Lofts. The case is cleared.

Car theft auto

A non-Georgia State person’s car was stolen in another jurisdiction on Capitol Ave. but found locally. The case has since been cleared.

July 20

They say Georgia’s got bad drivers

On John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE/Piedmont Ave., police arrested a non-Georgia State offender for driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and obtaining an open container while driving a vehicle.

No trespassing

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at Centennial Hall. The case has been cleared.

Drinking in public

Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender at Hurt Plaza for drinking in public.

Simple assault

A non-Georgia State student was arrested for simple assault against a Georgia State student and obstruction of police on Edgewood Ave.

An argument overheard

A Georgia State student complained of a verbal confrontation between two or more people with a Georgia State faculty member, at the Natural Science Building. The case is active.

Stop taking my stuff

At the Childhood Development Center SE, a Georgia State staff member complained of theft exceeding $1500. The case is active.

Tampering with evidence

Police arrested a non-Georgia State person for possession of any controlled substance and tampering with evidence at the Underground Plaza.

July 21

Don’t fight

Two Georgia State students are the suspects of a reported verbal confrontation between two or more. The incident heard at Piedmont Central is still active.

