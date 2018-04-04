Ways to make some fast cash around town

If youâ€™re in college at a public university in the South, you can probably empathize with being chronically broke. There have definitely been too many nights Iâ€™ve eaten celery with ketchup for dinner, especially as a freshman, before I had the regular income of a job coming in. I wish, though, that I had been aware of the ample opportunities near Atlanta to make some extra cash before I was flossing celery strands out of my front teeth.

CREATIVE CA$H METHOD #1

What: FOCUS GROUPS are 3rd party companies paid to recruit volunteers that provide them with information on what consumers want in a good or a service.

The work involved: Long surveys (the time commitment varies) or sensory tests (like taste tests).

The payout: Can range from $10/hour to over $50/hour.

Examples near Atlanta: PVR Research in Johns Creek, or Focus Pointe Global in Buckhead.

CREATIVE CA$H METHOD #2

What: ACADEMIC STUDIES are sponsored by research universities, usually for psychology or biology labs.

The work involved: Varies between self-reporting your habits to getting drunk and having the experimenter rate your behavior. Studies can also involve more invasive procedures like fMRI scans of your brain.

The payout: from $10/hour to over $500 for more invasive measures.

Examples near Atlanta: The Georgia Tech and Georgia State Dept. of Psychology both frequently host studies open to the public.

CREATIVE CA$H METHOD #3

What: Putting the wasteland that is the INTERNET to use by selling your used clothes, books, and other goods, to other broke people.

The work involved: Making an account on various websites or downloading apps. From there, you just set and negotiate the prices for whatever you decide to put up for sale.

The payout: Depends on how much junk you have laying around.

Examples near Atlanta: Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Etsy. If you want to sell your stuff to a physical location, thereâ€™s Rag-O-Rama, Platoâ€™s Closet, and Buffalo Exchange, but they tend to be more selective and less generous in what theyâ€™ll pay you.

CREATIVE CA$H METHOD #4

What: ODD JOBS around Metro Atlanta

The work involved: Can be anything from babysitting, nannying, cleaning up, being a personal assistant, and so on.

Examples near Atlanta: The Sitter Tree for babysitting, or oddjobnation.com.