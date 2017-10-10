HOT TOPICS

Voting Registration for ATL mayoral race ends today

October 10, 2017 Noah Britton

Voting registration for Atlanta's mayoral race ends today. | Signal Archives

Today is the last day for Georgia State students (and all Atlanta residents) to register to vote for Atlanta mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 7. City Council posts, Board of Education seats, and judgeships will also be on the ballot.

As of the latest 11Alive poll on Oct. 4, Mary Norwood is leading the race with 28 percent, followed by Keisha Lance Bottoms, as City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, Peter Aman, former state Sen. Vincent Fort, and councilman Kwanza Hall are trailing behind. To read on how the candidates have responded to some of the city’s most burning issues, check out last week’s article.

Mayoral candidates took to Twitter to encourage Fulton County residents to register. Students registered to vote outside of Fulton County can change their polling location to be eligible to vote in the November election.

Register online, check your registration status, or change your polling place here.

 

 

