Voting Registration for ATL mayoral race ends today

Today is the last day for Georgia State students (and all Atlanta residents) to register to vote for Atlanta mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 7. City Council posts, Board of Education seats, and judgeships will also be on the ballot.

As of the latest 11Alive poll on Oct. 4, Mary Norwood is leading the race with 28 percent, followed by Keisha Lance Bottoms, as City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, Peter Aman, former state Sen. Vincent Fort, and councilman Kwanza Hall are trailing behind. To read on how the candidates have responded to some of the city’s most burning issues, check out last week’s article.

Mayoral candidates took to Twitter to encourage Fulton County residents to register. Students registered to vote outside of Fulton County can change their polling location to be eligible to vote in the November election.

Register online, check your registration status, or change your polling place here.

Voter registration deadline is TODAY. Check your status at the link and get registered! #FightingForATL https://t.co/BgpsOWN92m pic.twitter.com/Qwemxp78J0 — Cathy Woolard (@CathyWoolard) October 10, 2017

The only way to bring change to City Hall is by VOTING — and the only way we can do that is by ensuring we’re all registered. — Senator Vincent Fort (@fortforatlanta) October 9, 2017

ATL! Today is the last day to register to vote. For the future of our city, I need your support! It’s easy online: https://t.co/ItXAqn3dHv pic.twitter.com/jII3URvZ4n — Ceasar Mitchell (@ceasarformayor) October 10, 2017

TODAY is the last day to register and/or change your address to vote in the 2017 Mayor’s election. Check your… https://t.co/sFJO5T7PMC — Mary Norwood (@marynorwood) October 10, 2017

