Travis Scott gives a similar formula with “BITTSM”

Ever since Travis Scott released his debut album, “Rodeo,” the follow up to it has been much anticipated. The wait finally ends a year later with Scott delivering “Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight.” His latest drop plays to his strengths that made “Rodeo” a Gold certified album; excellent production, a lot of features and popular singles.

One place where Travis Scott never fails is in his production. Production has been Scott’s calling card and “BITTSM” is no different; he leaves his signature sound all over the album. The hard-hitting-deep-bass-trap Scott we are used to hearing are on display on songs like “Outside” and “Coordinate,” while we see a more upbeat Scott on cuts like “Guidance.”

I also love how the album is filled with features, and almost all of them are good. My favorite feature of the album, hands down, goes to Canadian newcomer, Nav. Nav, features on Biebs In The Trap, which is a track about a night on drugs, primarily cocaine, or what Nav likes to refer to as “cocoa.” Nav isn’t the only strong feature either; Kendrick Lamar delivers a strong verse on “Goosebumps,” and Kid Cudi’s beautiful artistry is on full display on both of his guest features. Bryson Tiller finally comes out of musical hiding with his verse on “First Take” and 21 Savage showcases the aggressive rap style that has made him one of the most popular out. In total, 11 of the 14 songs on the album have guest appearances, and that includes the album’s singles that helped create the hysteria.

“Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight” was so anticipated partly due to the success Scott had with the album’s singles. The first single released was “Wonderful” featuring The Weeknd. He and Scott’s chemistry is undeniable, as The Weeknd is singing and Scott is harmonizing, they complement each other perfectly. “Pick up The Phone” is the true smash hit of the album. The Young Thug and Quavo-assisted track turns out to be the much-needed radio song every album should have; Travis Scott handles chorus duties, while Thug delivers two hot verses and Quavo closes it out with the strongest verse of all.

While Travis gave us more of the same good material, he also showcased the same struggles he has shown in the past. Similar to his last album, Scott’s lyricism just doesn’t match up to his production abilities.The verses Scott raps on the album leave much to be desired, particularly from a rapper of his stature, but maybe that explains Scott’s need for a multitude of features, especially when you consider nine out of the eleven features are from rappers.

All in All, “Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight” proved everything we know about Travis Scott to be correct. He lacks in the lyrical department, but his excellent production skills help make up for that. He makes his best music with collaborators, which is why his projects are always so feature-heavy, and just like with “Rodeo,” he uses the strength of his singles to help push his album.

Grade: B+

Verdict: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight might have the best production of any album in 2016. Travis Scott knows his lane in the music world and he knows what his fans like, which will make “BITTSM” very successful. I already know this album will go Gold, let see if Scott can reach the next step and secure his first Platinum album.

Top Songs: First Take, Biebs In The Trap, Wonderful, and Pick Up the Phone