Three bring-along snacks for devoted students to try

If there are Georgia State students out there that are just like me, then I salute you. I do this because being like me, as a student, means that for two or more days out of the week you spend 11 or more hours straight on campus.

Many are thinking, why do you hate yourself? Perhaps the underlying reasoning behind this devotion is self-hatred, but more than likely it’s because of the seven classes that I’ve squeezed into two days. Wait, that sounds a lot like me hating myself…well, shit.

Either way that’s how the story goes, I’m on campus for 11 hours every Monday and Wednesday. And if you are also like me then you might be commuting and spending all your hard-earned cash and left kidney on gas.

So, this leaves little money to being able to purchase decent food that isn’t a sad air-filled bag of Lays from the vending machines. Also, seven classes leaves little to no time to go buy food either or have a crying session in a bathroom stall from all the stress, it’s become a single-tear formation kind of game.

Through my past two years of utter deprivation, I have come to learn some tricks of the trade when supplying myself with the proper meals to keep up the good fight of getting a degree. So, take notes cause these easy snacks will be your saviors through the precedented tummy growls.

Avocado Everything



What’s the greatest creation on the food plane? The answer is and will always be avocado. Don’t argue with me on this, it’s the best. Not only does it taste amazing and refreshing, but also it is a versatile fruit that can be used for endless dishes.

Avocado toast: This is by far the easiest way to utilize an avocado, but also the most fulfilling.

Items needed

Avocado

Whole wheat or white toast

Salt and pepper

Knife and spoon

Fork

Toaster or oven

Sliced tomatoes, scrambled, sunny-side up or boiled egg, salmon slices (optional)

Let’s Begin

Start by grabbing the avocado (make sure to pick out some pretty green ones at the store, not super brown, but not really green because those are too ripe. It’s really hard picking out avocados actually) and a knife, and then take the knife and stick it into the avocado.

Make sure to stick the knife until you feel the giant seed in the middle, once you have reached that, start slicing around the avocado, keeping the blade against the seed. If you have done this correctly, you should have two halves of the avocado at the end, one with the seed and one without.

Then using the knife, stick the seed quickly with the blade end. This will grab onto the seed, and make it easier for you to take it out. Then take the spoon and start scooping, that’s the yummy part! Then put it in a bowl. Keep scooping until the shells are empty.

Take the fork and and start mashing the avocado. Once it’s all smashed, take the salt and pepper and sprinkle it into the avocado, but don’t get trigger happy with it, you’ll end up ruining it.

Then grab two slices of toast and place them into the toaster or the oven, until they are golden brown. After, take the toast out and start smearing the avocado onto the toast pieces.

Once the avocado is sufficiently spread, it’s time to dress it up or keep it simple. This part is ultimately up to you, but you can add sliced tomatoes, salmon slices or egg onto the toast. Or really anything!

Then stick the two pieces together or keep them apart, and put them into a tupperware container and you’re good to go!

Avocado Banana Smoothie: This is something easy to make, convenient to carry and fast to consume.

Items needed

1 Avocado

2 Tablespoons of honey

1 Banana

1 cup of any kind of sweet yogurt

Blender or smoothie machine

Lets Begin

Follow the same steps stated above when cutting the avocado and scooping the middle out. However, this time instead of smashing the avocado, cut it into slices or cubes and put it into the blender.

Once you have done this, take the banana and cut it into slices and put it into the blender.

Then put the two tablespoons of honey into the blender, along with the cup of yogurt.

Once all the contents are in the blender, turn it on and mix it all together until the texture is smooth.

Pour the mixture into a portable smoothie cup with a lid, and you are ready to hit the road!

This is the best thing to bring along if you have a long commute ahead of you and didn’t have time to grab breakfast. Super filling!

Baked Banana Chips

We were once all primates at one point (not to get into a theological argument, but i’m going to go with that likelihood over the other), so it’s no wonder bananas are a love that many of us share.

It might be easy to just grab a banana as a snack at school, and don’t get me wrong that’s a solid choice, but if you are looking to mix thing up a bit, here is an easy recipe to make that strays from the conventional form of a banana.

Items needed

5 raw bananas

2 Tablespoons of salt

One and a half teaspoon of chilli powder

Oven or oil for deep frying

Let’s Begin