These Muslim women want you to know this

WHEN AND WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO WEAR THE HIJAB?

“It was the first day of 6th grade. I think I was 11 … [My thought process was] ‘Oh this is a great opportunity, I’m going to middle school, new school, new friends’, things like that. So I decided to put it on,” Asia Mujeeb, a senior studying biology, said.

Rahmah Keen, a freshman studying political science, wore the hijab in grade school as well.

“I’ve worn it since I was a kid. I went to an Islamic school as a child, so I guess it was part of the uniform and stuff. Because of that, I got used to it. Honestly, if I take it off, I feel so awkward if I don’t wear it. It’s a part of me now,” Keen said. “It empowers me.”

Women wanted to emphasize that they choose to wear the hijab of their own volition.

“I started wearing it towards the end of junior year. It wasn’t forced on me or anything – I actually chose to wear it myself and I really enjoy it,” freshman Raneeb Panwala said.

Some women also noted that they were enthusiastic about joining other Muslim women in the unitary aspect of wearing the hijab.

“I started in 1st grade. My sister did, and I just wanted to do it [with her] … My whole family wears it now,” freshman Maysa Verhanya said.

Junior Saeeda Choudhury echoed Verhanya’s sentiment.

“I started in 3rd grade too. I wasn’t forced either. That year, my mom wanted me to start [the] next year … but I was like ‘No, I’m wearing it this year!’ [Because] I was excited about it,” she said.