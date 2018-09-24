Beavan Zulu
Beaven Zulu is a sophomore trombone player and section leader in just his second year with the Panther Band. He has been playing the trombone since the sixth grade when he picked it out in band class and decided to give it a try.
Being a young leader can be tough and frequently has been at times for Zulu, but he has always seen himself as a leader. One thing that helps him along is remaining humble.
“It takes a lot of perseverance because with any instrument you play there are going to be a lot of downfalls where you feel like you suck,” Zulu said “But you just have to be persistent and keep on trying and never give up, and throughout time you will get better, and you will grow not only as a musician but as a person.”
Zulu grew up in the metro Atlanta area, and he would often visit Downtown Atlanta with his family. Those trips to the area inspired him to attend Georgia State and join the marching band.
The Panther Band is without a doubt one of the most energizing and irreplaceable parts of the game day experience. The band’s number one goal is to support the athletic teams and cheer them on no matter what, so they strive to bring a stream of energy to every play. The band is always ready to play the fight song after the team scores, but they have a way to balance the excitement of cheering and playing.
“You have to find a balance because usually there’s a good three seconds before they start counting off for the fight song,” Zulu said. “So they score a touchdown and you’re to scream for three seconds straight before you have to flip up that horn and start playing. You can honestly transfer the energy to other parts than just screaming when I play the fight song. My whole body is moving and I’m dancing along to the fight song.”
And what makes them even more loveable is the fact that of all their favorite memories, Georgia State beating Georgia Southern in Statesboro stands out the most—because who doesn’t enjoy beating Georgia Southern?
“Once you hit a critical mass of fan base then it becomes expected as a fan to do the cheers, so I think that’s the thrust of energy that’s what we’re going towards,” Phillips said.