“The biggest challenge was getting students to buy into this vision without seeing it,” Phillips said. “We had a lot of people say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a chance, I’ll do it,’ and we had a great time.”

Phillips was hired in 2009 to help plan everything that happens on the field during a game. Being a Georgia native, Phillips saw a prime opportunity to help form a band at a leading research university in Atlanta.

“For me on a personal level and a professional level, it was a remarkable opportunity,” Phillips said. “I’m a Georgia native, so for the opportunity to stay in the Atlanta area and a research institution, and have an opportunity to establish something out of nothing and build something here was a unique opportunity.”

Aside from performing at athletic events, the Panther Band has had several milestone events and has played at some awe-inspiring places.

In 2013, the band marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, performing a tune by Stevie Wonder during former President Barack Obama’s inauguration. The year after, the Panther Band took their marching prowess to the streets of New York to play in the 88th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band has been ranked in the Top 5 in the southeast division by the College Band Directors National Association. Just three years after its inception, the band was already in the Top 10, according to the same association in 2013.

Those are remarkable accomplishments, especially from a band that started from scratch not long ago.