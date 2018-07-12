The on-a-budget bucket list for the rest of summer

The drinks are ice cold, the fireflies are glowing and the heat is sweltering. Thatâ€™s right, summer is in full swing.

Unfortunately, the sweet season of sunshine and tan lines wonâ€™t last forever. With August only a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to begin an inexpensive, summer bucket list.

These must-try activities wonâ€™t leave your pocket empty but will grant you a summer full of memories to look back on before the leaves start turning brown once again.

CREATE A SLIP-AND-SLIDE

In the midst of the Georgia heat, it is essential to cool off whenever possible. Instead of hopping in the pool, make your own slip-and-slide.

Relive your childhood memories by creating your own splash pad from stuff you probably already have at home.

All you need to make your slip-and-slide is an old tarp, stakes to secure it to the ground, dish soap and water.

GO TO GARAGE SALES AND THRIFT STORES

Want to look like a millionaire on a college-student budget? Your best bet is thrifting. With a little extra cash in your pocket from your part-time summer job, treat yourself and dedicate one paycheck to clothes shopping.

Places like Buffalo Exchange and Rag-o-Rama have a wide variety of name brand clothes to give your wardrobe a boost for summerâ€”without costing you a fortune.

To make the most of this activity, carpool with friends to the thrift store and have a try-on fashion show. Or, drive around your surrounding neighborhoods and search for garage sales.

HAMMOKING IN THE PARK OR BY THE RIVER

There is nothing like a relaxing summer day lounging in a hammock. However, swaying in your backyard can get tedious.

Switch up your terrain by packing your Eno or hammock in the car and heading to Centennial Park or the Chattahoochee River.

Whether you prefer a shaded area or a spot right under the sun, lay back and appreciate the scenery. To ease your mind, read a book to unwind while enjoying the heat of summer.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

To put a unique twist on a regular movie date night, take the romance under the stars at a drive-in movie.

Starlight drive-in theatre, located less than 7 miles from Georgia State, offers movies showing in regular theatres for a fraction of the price. The concession choices are typical theatre snacks, but you can always bring your own food from home or stop by your favorite fast-food restaurant on the way.

Make sure to arrive at the drive-in early to save a great spot in front of the screen.

TAKE A CLASS YOU’VE ALWAYS WANTED TO

Always wanted to cook but never learned how to use basic utensils? Set aside time from your summer schedule to try a cooking class.

Living in Atlanta, you are at an advantage with several community centers, libraries and businesses offering free classes to try, or perfect, a skill. Â

You can search for classes to take on Eventbrite or even check out Groupon.

VOLUNTEER AT AN ANIMAL SHELTER

Not only is this activity exciting, you also get to spend the day with adorable, furry friends while supporting a good cause.

Spending a day giving attention to an animal who has never felt love feels fulfilling and selfless. There are a wide variety of animal shelters you can volunteer at, including the Atlanta Humane Society, Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter or Georgia Homeless Pets.

Who knows, you may even take home a best friend for life.

HAVE AN AT-HOME PAMPER SESSION WITH YOUR CLOSEST FRIENDS

Transform your room into a spa-like atmosphere by lighting candles, spritzing essential oils (we love lavender) and playing a smooth jazz playlist.

With the recent hype of bath bombs and face masks, an at-home spa day is the way to go. You can purchase face masks, nail polish and bath bombs at Target all for under $15.

Or, if youâ€™re feeling crafty, DIY it and find face and hair mask recipes online and use what you already have in your fridge.

Do this activity on a Sunday to detox and relax before the long week ahead!

MAKE S’MORES

You donâ€™t have to be camping to make this delicious summer treat!

You might be in your Atlanta apartment with no fire pit in sight, but you can still have the delicious taste of summer by using your stove or oven.

Just think of it as inner-city glamping.

VISIT A STORE YOU’VE ALWAYS WANTED TO GO TO

You know that adorable boutique you always drive past but never have the time to stop at?

Take a peek! Sure, it may eliminate the element of surprise every time you drive by, but come on, youâ€™ve been eyeing this place for months.

PHOTOSHOOT WITH FRIENDS

With an iPhone camera and a cute backdrop, anything is possible.

Letâ€™s be honest, we are all Instagram-obsessed. If your gram-game isnâ€™t at itâ€™s full potential, it might be time for a photoshoot.

Here in Georgia, you have the modern look of the city and the beauty of nature to work with. Make your feed pop by taking pictures with a daring smoky eye against a skyscraper or wearing trendy gingham pants in the woods.

You can even summon your friends to attempt the ugly photoshoot challenge.

MAKE A SUMMER SCRAPBOOK OF YOUR MEMORIES FROM SUMMER 2018

Customize a summer scrapbook for friends and family to flip through on your coffee table (or when youâ€™re feeling nostalgic!).

It might seem old-school, but a scrapbook will help you organize and showcase concert tickets, movie passes and polaroids you donâ€™t want to throw away.

Tape pictures inside, write meaningful quotes and draw doodles to personalize your summer scrapbook.