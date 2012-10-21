Sweet Melissa’s Cheese Grits

| Sunday Brunch Blog

I am convinced that cheese grits put you in a better mood! But I’m like most of the women in my family

on the southern grits subject…I’m not going to touch just anyone’s cheese grits. However, today’s brunch became a major exception to my southern grit rule.

Many have called me out for having an old gritty soul ’cause I’ve been up and down I-20, and have scurried across I-285, in search of prize quality cheese grits. Well, I’m stoked to report: Sweet Melissa’s is peddlin’ the best damn cheese grits in Downtown Decatur.

When I arrived this morning, I immediately ordered a cup of joe while I scanned the menu. I decided on the Mad Platter: cheese grits, two famous yogurt pancakes, scrambled eggs, and Applewood bacon. It was divine.

And let me just say that those cheese grits were made with soul and grace. They were slowcooked and blended with heavenly cheddar cheese. As soon as my loaded plate was placed on the table, I went straight towards the three pieces of sweet Applewood bacon, broke them into tiny bite sized pieces and sprinkled that magic meat all of those cheesy grits.

The famous pancakes were extremley moist and were fluffy enough to withstand loads of maple syrup. And the scarambled eggs and Applewood bacon were made to perfection.

My Mad Platter meal and hot coffee cost me ten bucks plus tax.

My full belly and sleepy state as I walked away from my completed plate…priceless.