Student barred from campus, after ‘disrupting’ SGA meeting

On the Jan. 26 Student Government Association (SGA) meeting, Georgia State police detained student Asma El-Huni, after she stood up and spoke on the Turner Field sale despite the university president’s denial for audience questions.

Georgia State University President Mark Becker made a special appearance in tonight’s SGA meeting during which he attempted to cover all the current university activities and address questions that the student body has brought to his attention during the past semester.

Becker briefed the senators on Georgia State’s spring commencement in Georgia Tech’s McCmish Pavilion, promising students the commencement team will dress it up in blue and white and make it “as Georgia State as possible”. The president also spoke on the recent Turner Field sale and the plans to renovate the stadium as soon as possible to ensure it is ready for the next football season.

When the floor was opened up to questions, El-Huni, who has long protested in favor of a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the Turner Field neighboring communities, stood up and asked the president whether he’ll take a question from her, and once Becker denied all questions from non-senators, university police detained her.

She was escorted out of the meeting, and eventually barred from campus by Georgia State police for allegedly being “disruptive during a GSU meeting”, according to the police report.

With her, a non-Georgia State student was also arrested and according to El-Huni, taken back to Fulton County jail.

This is the second time El-Huni has been banned from university premises, after protesting on the same causes during Georgia State’s December commencement. That ban was lifted a day later, after she met with university police.

Fortune Onwuzuruike, SGA president, said there’s multiple reasons why he can’t take a stance on El-Huni’s actions. The way she asked her question, he said, did not go according to SGA procedures.

“Usually I point at you, or the person speaking points at you, but (…) she just stood up and asked a question,” he said. “Every student that asked a question today, not one student did that today. No one through the entire night, we had several questions over the entire night, but nobody stood up and said ‘can I ask a question’.”

He said he ensured with members of the group that the meeting would remain calm, and didn’t think an arrest would take place.

“I had a whole plan about how I was going to do this [the meeting], [that was] we’re going to ask our questions peacefully, and get a peaceful response,” he said.

But according to Onwuzuruike, that wasn’t the only reason he was confused by El-Huni’s actions. He said that after USAS had their sit-down with Becker in early November, Onzuruike asked both parties for an update, to get a better understanding of the conclusion of the meeting.

“Becker has given me an update on the university’s [side], but to this day, I have not received an update from this group. The fact of the matter is, President Becker and them have met with their attorneys, and I told them, give me an update. The protesters never gave me an update,” he said. “You ask me where SGA stands, I don’t know, until I get the update.”

Onwuzuruike also explained that in an e-mail he sent to Becker prior to the meeting, he didn’t clarify the meeting would be open, and only asked that SGA Senators have the opportunity to ask questions.

More updates to come.