All the steps for a sweet organic donut and jelly soap DIY

Donuts, sprinkles and jelly are typically used for pastries, but when it comes to soap there are endless possibilities and no limits. If you’ve never made soap, get ready for a sweet treat with step-by-step instructions to recreate slippery suds that smell good enough to eat.

Companies like Lush or Bath and Body Works are well-known for their eccentric and exciting body gels, bath bombs and other products that keep you smelling good. Recreate those same products with all organic ingredients that keeps your skin moisturized.

The key ingredient for this tutorial is creativity. Learn how to make your own donut-inspired soap and jiggly jelly’s that lathers when wet. All ingredients can be substituted for sensitive skin types, and you can make enough soap to share with friends or fully stock your linen closet.

Locating Materials

Get everything you need at once online, for this tutorial all of the ingredients were purchased from Amazon. Feel free to shop around for good prices and products sold from organic retailers. Make sure you read all product reviews and ratings before settling for a product. To make the donut soap you will need:

Liquid soap dye: Amazon sells liquid soap dye from a company called, Life of the Party. They came in a pack of three, and for this tutorial the colors lilac, seafoam green and peach were used to create the soaps

2 pounds of soap melt: Soap melt are sold by The Pond on Amazon. They are convenient, because it’s pre-made chunks of soap, that only require melting. There are various companies that sell soap melts made from cocoa butter, honey, oatmeal, organic clear glycerin and goat’s milk. The type of soap melt varies based on preference.

Silicon molds: The donut soap was made by using a 12 cup round donut mold. There was enough ingredients to make 14 bars of soap. You can use any mold that you want, so get creative.

Body oils: Essential oils or body oil can be used to give your soap a sweet smell. Oils are available at most organic herb shops or beauty supply stores. Find a few fragrances that you enjoy. The scents used for this tutorial was Kiwi Mango and Muva Vanilla Bean.

Sprinkles: Pick up an assorted pack of colorful sprinkles from your nearest grocery store.

A Mixing spoon: You’ll need a spoon to stir oils, color and melted soap.

Ceramic or glass Bowls: Having glass or ceramic bowls is important because hot soap melt will burn through plastic.

Oven mitts: Protect your hands from hot pans.

Making Suds

Once all the ingredients are together you can begin making the soap. This project takes about 20 minutes. It can be messy, so make sure the counter tops are covered with newspaper, a towel or anything to protect surfaces from soap dye.

Step one: Cut a few pieces of the soap melt into smaller pieces. This helps the soap to melt faster. Using a double boiler or microwave, place the pieces in a pan or glass bowl. You won’t have to worry about the soap burning, just keep the stove temperature down. Stir the melt occasionally as it begins to liquify. If you use a microwave, monitor the soap by taking it out and stirring it after a few seconds.

Step two: Once the soap is completely melted it should have a smooth liquid texture. Turn the stove top temperature down or remove the melt from the microwave, using oven mitts to pour the soap into another bowl.

Step three: Work quickly after the soap is removed from heat. The melt will start to harden quickly. Add a few drops of liquid soap dye. You can add as much as you like to make the soap darker and more pigmented. Feel free to add fragrance, mixing them both evenly in the bowl. You are going to mix two colors in separate bowls, one for the donut icing and one for the actual donut. Play with the colors to make the icing, it can be any color.

Step four: Line the bottom of the silicon cup with sprinkles. Then pour the icing color into the mold first, followed by the donut color. Once both colors are in the mold, allow the melt to cool. For faster results, put the mold in the refrigerator.

Step five: Repeat the same steps until all the models are filled. You can add anything to customize your soaps such as flower petals or glitter.

Jelly-fide

Make your own jiggly subs with this DIY for Lush-inspired jelly soap. You can make this soap vegan friendly by substituting the gelatin with Agar Powder. Agar is a natural plant-based gelatin made from algae, it’s gluten free and will achieve the same results.

Materials needed include: gelatin or agar powder, a half cup of shower gel and liquid soap dye.

Step one: Boil one cup of water. Once the water has reached a boil, turn the heat down and vigorously stir in the gelatin pack. Make sure the gelatin completely dissolves into the water. If you are using agar powder follow the directions provided on the product container.

Step two: Mix half a cup of shower gel into the gelatin mixture. If you want to make the jellies colorful add a few drops of liquid soap dye.

Step three: Pour the mixture into the the silicon molds and place them into the refrigerator overnight. Keep the jelly cool until you are ready to use them.

All materials needed for each tutorial is found online at ecommerce sites like Amazon or Ebay. Each project takes under 20 minutes to recreate. Soaps, dyes and fragrances can be substituted to cater to all skin types, and the soaps can be made with gluten free vegan ingredients. Get soapy and enjoy customizing your own sweet body treats.