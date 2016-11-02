Sports staff predictions: Georgia State VS Arkansas State

Rashad- 28 Arkansas State 21 Georgia State
With the encouraged blackout for all Georgia State fans attending this game, the Panthers will need all the help they can get in this one. Fighting for their bowl eligibility lives, Georgia State is going against one of the conference’s top squads with their backs against the wall in every sense of the phrase. The injured Panthers face a Red Wolf pack that is unbeaten in conference play, coming off of a home blackout of their own. Fans will probably look back to Georgia State’s season-opening Ball State loss after this one, when thinking of what the difference was between last year’s groundbreaking season and this season’s all-to-familiar disappointment.
Devone– 21 Arkansas State 35 Georgia State
After crushing UT Martin at home and having their best defensive game in school history, the Panthers comeback home to face Arkansas State. Arkansas state lost its first four games, but have seemed to turn it around against their Sun Belt opponents winning their last two. However they will not be able to overcome the Panthers ball hawking defense. The Panthers have 10 interceptions on the year already, and the Red Wolves had just 5 turnovers two weeks ago against Georgia Southern. Plus the Red Wolves give up an average of over 400 yards a game. Look for Georgia State to continue their late season run as they did last year.
Woody – Arkansas State 21 Georgia State 10
LIke a season ago, the 2015 Sun Belt Champions, who seem to have turned the corner after a rocky 0-4 start with sophomore Justice Hansen now at quarterback, are undefeated in conference play heading into their matchup with Louisiana-Monroe. I am sure the Panthers haven’t forgotten how this game ended last year after Georgia State took a 27-20 lead into the half only to allow 21 points to the Red Wolves in the fourth quarter. The Georgia State defense will likely not allow Arkansas State, who is averaging 18 points per game, more than 21 points total in the Georgia Dome. The question is can the Panther offense be productive enough to get a W?
D’Mitri- 21-13
The Georgia State Panthers may have played their best game defensively against UT-Martin, where they collected a total of five turnovers– two which resulted in touchdowns. I have learned to depend on their defense to win games when the offense doesn’t show up to play. I imagine the defense’s hot-streak will continue to bully opposing offenses. It’s also worth noting that Georgia State’s team as a whole had significant injuries to key players which limited their playing time and they still managed to dominate their opponent. While Arkansas State has proved they can run the ball, while also generating their own defensive turnovers, they have to face a Panthers’ team that knows what they have to do in order to get to a bowl game. That goal is simple. Win from here on out.
Christian- Georgia State 21 Arkansas State 17
The Panthers will have their backs against the wall for the rest of the season as they fight for their postseason lives. The defense has been playing better of late, as they were able to force two turnovers and convert them for scores against UT Martin.Over the past two games the Panthers defense has given up a total of 19 points, and it hasn’t allowed a first half touchdown in five of the last six games. Arkansas State will roll into town on Thursday looking to assert its will and best its season average of 373 yards per game. With the season now on life support, and the Panthers being required to win from here on out I fully expect the defense to continue its hot streak and will the team to victory.
Toby- Georgia State 24 Arkansas 17
At 2-6, to say this season has been underwhelming would be an understatement, but we’ve seen this before. Eight games in last season the Panthers had this same record, and by the end of the season, they were bowl eligible. I’m a big believer in history, and I think history will repeat itself once again. The road to the Bowl begins vs. Arkansas State, and the Panthers know that. The Panthers defense has been excellent this season, and their defense will negate the Red Wolves strong run game.
The win streak begins here.