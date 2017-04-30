HOT TOPICS

Social media reacts to Robert Davis getting drafted to Washington

April 30, 2017 Rashad Milligan

Panther wide receiver Robert Davis finished his senior season at Georgia State as the top receiver in the Sun Belt Conference. Photo by Dayne Francis | The Signal

Relief. Georgia State all-time leading receiver Robert Davis is now headed to Washington, D.C. to play in the NFL after being selected as the 209th overall pick on April 29.

Experts raved about Davis’ NFL combine performance in early March, ranking as one of the top receivers in the bench press, vert jump, and broad jump categories. His stock improved to being a sure fire draftee after becoming the second Panther in school history to perform at the combine.

Davis revealed that there was one college teammate of his that stayed with him the entire day waiting for his call.

Georgia State redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Penny Hart emerged as a top receiving option with Davis for the Panthers in the 2015 season when senior Donovan Harden missed the start of the year with an injury. After the wait, Davis received the call and Hart captured the moment.

 

The celebration and congrats expanded to Davis’ coaches and teammates from his time at Georgia State, headlined by former head coach Trent Miles and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Davis now looks to compete for a spot on Washington’s roster on a receiving core that features Terrelle Pryor, Maurice Harris, and Ryan Grant.

About Rashad Milligan 73 Articles
Rashad Milligan wrote for The Spectator as a sports writer in Sportscenter's Titletown USA of Valdosta, Georgia. At Georgia State, Milligan has volunteered as a reporter and analyst for Primetime Sportz in affliation with GSTV. Milligan has also been featured on NBA.com and describes himself as an "hopeless Atlanta sports fan romantic." Milligan enjoys music and cheering as a member of the Atlanta Hawks sixth man after he joined in 2012. You can follow Milligan on Twitter at @jeff3006.
