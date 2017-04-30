Social media reacts to Robert Davis getting drafted to Washington

Relief. Georgia State all-time leading receiver Robert Davis is now headed to Washington, D.C. to play in the NFL after being selected as the 209th overall pick on April 29.

Experts raved about Davis’ NFL combine performance in early March, ranking as one of the top receivers in the bench press, vert jump, and broad jump categories. His stock improved to being a sure fire draftee after becoming the second Panther in school history to perform at the combine.

Davis revealed that there was one college teammate of his that stayed with him the entire day waiting for his call.

Bro sat by my side for 5 & a half hrs watching me stress through the draft. that’s love right there. Im always gone have your back lil bro pic.twitter.com/SUMF3RQPFH — Robert Davis® (@Robert_D13) April 30, 2017

Georgia State redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Penny Hart emerged as a top receiving option with Davis for the Panthers in the 2015 season when senior Donovan Harden missed the start of the year with an injury. After the wait, Davis received the call and Hart captured the moment.

Man so unbelievably proud of my brother @Robert_D13 Thank God for this man! Still work to be done, stay tuned 🙌🏾 #ODT pic.twitter.com/KRKQ0gkZXs — 🙏🏾 (@pennyhart2_) April 29, 2017

The celebration and congrats expanded to Davis’ coaches and teammates from his time at Georgia State, headlined by former head coach Trent Miles and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Congrats to Robert Davis for being drafted by the Redskins. Go make the best of this opportunity just like you did with us — Trent Miles (@CoachTMiles) April 29, 2017

Proud of you boy ! @Robert_D13 — Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) April 29, 2017

My boyyyy so happy for you man, nobody deserve this more @Robert_D13 https://t.co/5acuqmGai6 — conner manning (@cmanning717) April 29, 2017

BOOM! another Panther in the league. Congrats @Robert_D13 see you soon! #PantherAlum — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) April 29, 2017

Davis now looks to compete for a spot on Washington’s roster on a receiving core that features Terrelle Pryor, Maurice Harris, and Ryan Grant.