Shaky Beats 2019: The best photos from the EDM festival

Picture this: Youâ€™ve been granted media access to one of Atlantaâ€™s largest two-day music festivals and have been accepted to review over two dozen EDM and indie music artists performing on those nights. A crowd of over 30,000 music-lovers are expected to attend the festival and, Georgia Stateâ€™s student newspaper is relying on you to photograph and film it.

Shaky Beats is one of the many music events Atlanta hosts that aspire to anyone interested in breaking down some dance moves and getting groovy.

Partners like Uber, Chipotle, Heineken and Jagermeister teamed up with Shaky Beats to help sponsor and promote the festival. These sponsors had tents and stands set up located all throughout the festival. They offered free merchandise, apparel, drinks and food to the attendees.

The festival had four stages located and set up all around Central Park, only a mile and a half down the road from Georgia State.

Shaky Beats kicked off early Friday afternoon, boasting headline performances from Mantis, San Holo, Big Gigantic and Rufus Du Sol. Despite the unpredicted weather for the weekend, fans dressed appropriately and wore outfits aligned with the festivalâ€™s theme.

For many first-time attendees, planning the outfit youâ€™ll eventually wear to the festival is a weekslong process. Fans go all out with their festive attire, wearing badalized masks, fairy wings, see-through clothing and bandanas.

Artists like Chris Lake, Galantis and Martin Garrix performed on Saturday. They brought crowds shuffling and dancing throughout the entire festival.

Step into a different world of music, break down and get groovy, and donâ€™t be afraid to show out those interesting festival outfits — this genre of music calls for it. Photograph your favorite artist! These moments are memories. Even if the weather doesnâ€™t permit, step out into the rain and get a little wet. Shaky Beats 2019 was one for the books and its electrifying atmosphere in the city of Atlanta is here to stay.

