SGA Speaker of the Senate Candidates Talk Goals and Awareness

Fatoumata Barry: As a head senator for the college of arts and sciences, I learned a lot of different ways to help bridge the gap between SGA and the student body. It’s hard to get students to participate because everyone has different schedules and are interested in different things. The way to bridge the gap is to make sure we talk and do things the student body is interested and attained to. If we do more things that will help change school life for the better, then we see more students and get to hear their thoughts and opinions.