SGA Presidential Candidates Discuss Platforms

The Signal: What students concerns do you want to address first as SGA president?

Franklin Patterson: Financial aid, advising, transportation, and public safety are the issues which affect every student across Georgia State and that is only to name a few. To choose only one issue to address not only does a disservice to the students we represent but also allows for issues to go unaddressed and left until next year instead of building a foundation to work upon.

Financial aid has been a problem for most students since they first stepped onto campus from international, to out-of-state, and in-state students attempting to receive aid that they deserve. The advising office is also a problem for many students due to a lack of direction on which way to go and long wait times. Transportation has risen to be a prominent issue due to the construction of Courtland Bridge and the upcoming construction on Kell Hall. Public safety is also an issue due to the recent shootings across the nation and robberies which have occurred on campus.

Not to mention a lack of a strong school tradition on campus, the need for a program to help students easily transition into the job field upon graduation, and a strong awareness of the fact that Georgia State is in the middle of one of the biggest cities for human trafficking.

The number one goal for the President of SGA should be improving the student’s well-being which means that each and every issue is important and should be addressed as soon as possible. Which is why when I am elected President I plan to hit the ground running with my first 100 days strategy addressing the issues.