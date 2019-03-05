SGA candidates suspended due to illegal party

Not two weeks into election season, three candidates were found in violation of the Student Government Association’s Election Code. The Election Commission exercised sanctions on all three, suspending their campaigns for two days.

Presidential candidate Shay’na Fields, Executive Vice President candidate Jessie Calixte and senatorial candidate Nigel Walton were determined in violation of Article 3, section 4 C and D for forming an “illegal party.”

According to an official statement from the SGA Election Commission, on March 5 Fields campaigned in Library Plaza with materials representing all three candidates. Presidential candidates aren’t allowed to “campaign as part of a party, and EVP candidates may not campaign as part of a party with Senator candidates,” according to that statement.

Vote Everywhere GSU, a student organization, publicly endorsed all three of the candidates when they made a social media post showing the tabling event. Fields was the only one to disclose this official endorsement, meaning that both Calixte and Walton must submit an Endorsement Form that discloses Vote Everywhere GSU as an official endorser by March 6 at 5 p.m.

Fields shared an Instagram post earlier today of her campaign table in Library Plaza. It was likely this post, which displayed Walton and Calixte’s flyers sitting on her table, that tipped the Election Commission off.

A week prior, Sen. Hamza Rahman filed a complaint against Calixte for pre-campaigning because he sent an email to the Muslim Student Association declaring his candidacy before campaigning was allowed. Calixte had to suspend campaigning for 48 hours from Feb. 24-26.

On Feb. 22, Mariah Johnson, Jordan Parker, Janii McIver and William Landers and Shinjini Srivastava were disqualified from the election per Article 3, section 1 H for failing to attend a mandatory candidate orientation.

Jordan Parker, Janii McIver and William Landers were disqualified from the race for not completing the mandatory iCollege forms for Perimeter students.