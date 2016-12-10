FOLLOW US » gsusignal gsusignal gsusignal

Ron Hunter becomes Georgia State All-Time leader in wins

By: Rashad Milligan | Sports Editor
Posted: December 10, 2016
Coach Hunter speaks with the media after winning his 108th game at Georgia State. Photo By Rashad Milligan | The Signal

Former head coach Bob Reinhart held the Georgia State men’s basketball record for the most wins in program history for over two decades. Current head coach Ron Hunter eclipsed that mark on Dec. 10, as the Panthers blew by Georgia Southwestern in an 83-52 victory.

 

The win also made Hunter the seventh coach in Division I college basketball history to become two seperate program’s (IUPUI) all-time leader in wins. He currently holds a 108-64 record as Georgia State’s head coach.

 

“Every single win I’ve had, we’ve enjoyed,” Hunter said on the court named in honor of another former Panther head coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell (103-59 record). “I’m glad we were able to do it with this team. I’m glad we were able to break the record and we can now move on.”

 

Redshirt sophomore Devin Mitchell led all Georgia State scorers with 13 points off the bench, knocking down 4-of-6 three-pointers. Redshirt senior Willie Clayton grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with 11 points and a block. Freshman D’Marcus Simonds sat out the first half because he showed up late to shoot around, according to Hunter, but he still ended up with 4 points and 4 assists.  Freshman Chris Clerkley scored his first career points and finished with 5 points and 2 blocks.

 

The 5-3 Panthers will face Alabama A&M on Dec. 14 in the GSU Sports Arena at 7 p.m.

