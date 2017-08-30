A revamped football team: Coach Elliot’s #BeTheChange mentality

New coach. New season. New stadium.

These are the topics of discussion for Georgia State Football this upcoming season, and rightfully so. Last year was simply one to forget –and never repeat.

While last year’s football program had talent and momentum entering the 2016-17 season, since they had just made their first bowl appearance, they managed to only go 3-9 during that season — which resulted in Trent Miles being relieved of his head coaching duties on Nov. 13, 2016.

“These decisions are never easy to make,” Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb said during a press conference in which he announced his decision to fire Miles. “Coach Miles is a first class guy, who has run a first class program who has always been a true professional and great leader for our program, but we felt the time was right to make a change. We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately.”

Shortly after the Panthers’ horrendous season ended, President Mark Becker and Cobb announced that co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at South Carolina, Shawn Elliott, was selected as the new head football coach.

The signing would be the beginning of something new for the Panthers.

But before we discuss the future of Georgia State Football, let’s take a look at some key departures from last year’s team.

Offensively, the Panthers took a big blow to their passing game — losing arguably the best receiver in Georgia State history in Robert Davis and Keith Rucker, a do-it-all tight end.

Davis was undoubtedly the Panthers’ most coveted receiver last year, as he was selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference (first team) for the second straight year. He caught Caught 67 passes for 968 yards and five touchdowns. Not to mention, he’s also Georgia State’s career leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391), surpassing former teammate and current Kansas City Chief Albert Wilson (175- 3,190).

Rucker was also a key contributor for the Panthers. Although he was substantially injured throughout the season, he was only unable to play in just two games. He finished his senior season as an All-Sun Belt tight end, finishing with 32 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Panthers lost, perhaps, their most valuable piece in their secondary in safety Bobby Baker.

Baker was the second leading tackler on the team last year (82) with three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He proved to have has a nose for the ball — currently holding the Georgia State career-record with five fumble recoveries while ranking eighth in career tackles.

Honorable mentions: (L)Alonzo McGee and (DE) Shawanye Lawerence

The future is bright

Yes, the players that Georgia State lost coming into this year are crucial, but coach Elliott has some weapons at his display on this football team. In fact, along with the returning players from last year’s team, Elliott brings in Georgia State’s most highly-rated recruiting class.

Nine out of the 20 recruits entering Georgia State this year earned a three-star rating from at least one of the recognized recruiting services: safety Chris Bacon, offensive linemen Pat Bartlett, Jaylon Jones and Connor Robbins, linebackers Victor Heyward and Trajan Stephens-McQueen, defensive backs Jaylon Jones and Kerryon Richardson and quarterback Jack Walker.

When asked if any freshmen players would get the opportunity to crack the starting lineup, coach Elliott expressed the fact that he wasn’t opposed to doing so.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a new coach or not, you’re fine at starting the very best players you can find,” coach Elliott said. “Regardless. Sometimes it can be a true-freshman sometimes it can be a junior – it really doesn’t matter to me. The guys that are maturely focus and mentally tough and physically able to go out there and get the job done those are the guys that are going to play.”

The recruiting class also welcomes three junior college signees in linebacker Jalen Wade and safety Deandre Applin from Georgia Military College and offensive lineman Kevin Kwapis from Iowa Western C.C.

Seasoned veterans

The Panthers are returning some key players to this year’s roster, as well. Among the notable offensive returnees are quarterback Conner Manning, wide receiver Penny Hart and tight end Ari Werts.

Manning, who was named July 20 to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this year, led the Sun Belt with 268.4 passing yards per game last season.

Hart is coming off of a season-ending injury and is looking to return to his dominant form. When he is indeed healthy, he is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. Hart ranks in the top five in Georgia State history in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

Werts was named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Last year, Werts had 21 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per catch.

Honorable mention:(OL) Gabe Mobley

The defensive stars that are returning include the cornerback-tandem in Chandon Sullivan and Jerome Smith, and defensive end Mackendy Cheridor.

Honorable mention: (S) Bryan Williams

