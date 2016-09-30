Quick Panther basketball and football updates

Men’s Schedule

A trip to Cancun highlights the men’s basketball schedule. Entering his sixth season at Georgia State, head coach Ron Hunter’s Panthers will face Purdue, NJIT, Auburn and reigning NCAA Tournament Arkansas Little-Rock. The men will play two exhibition games at home on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, respectively against USC Aiken and Point University. The final regular season game with be at home on March 4 against Georgia Southern.

Women’s Schedule

The Mickey Wells Classic in Morehead, Kentucky will open up the season for the women’s basketball team on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. Head coach Sharon Baldwin-Tener enters her seventh season at Georgia State, and her Panthers will host in-state opponents Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern on Nov. 22 and March 4, respectively. The women will also face neighbor Georgia Tech in Midtown on Dec. 3.

Arbuckle signs to CFL

Georgia State’s current career leader in passing yards and touchdowns Nick Arbuckle has signed a three-year deal to play for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. In his two seasons with the Panthers as a transfer, Arbuckle was named a two-time All-Conference quarterback and the Sun Belt Student-Athlete of the Year. Last season, his career average of passing yards a game only trailed Luke Falk, Patrick Mahomes and the 2016 No.1 pick of the NFL Draft in Jared Goff for all then-active FBS quarterbacks.

Arbuckle was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie camp in the spring shortly after going undrafted. The Stampeders are currently 11-1-1 and are first in the West Division. Current starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell tied Jeff Garcia’s CFL record of most consecutive wins to start a career with seven. Mitchell was also named the MVP of the 2014 Grey Cup.