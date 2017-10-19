Q&A with BLACK President and GSU Panther, Emiere Scaife

Emiere Scaife is a senior at Georgia State, but he’s not your average college senior. He’s an athlete that

plays for the Georgia State football team and is the president of a campus organization that he founded,

B.L.A.C.K. I got to sit with Emiere and talk to him about his organization, talk som football, and find out

how he keeps it all balanced.

Q: What does B.L.A.C.K. stand for and why did you create it?

ES: It stands for Brothers Leading And Cultivating Knowledge. The original purpose of it was to be a call

to action for black men, especially the millenials, to step up and be the leaders our community needs.

Q: What about the women?

ES: It’s nothing against the black women because they are exceptional in everything they do in the

community and careers, but me as a black man myself I see the need in the community for us to step up.

Q: When did you found B.L.A.C.K.?

ES: We were officially charted on campus last year in May so this is actually our first semester as an

official organization.

Q: What are your goals for B.L.A.C.K. this year?

ES: Our biggest thing was getting established and getting known on campus and I think we did a good

job on that. We hosted the block party at the beginning of the year and it had a great turnout. Our Jay-Z

4:44 Panel went really well too. The overall goal is to become a nonprofit.

Q: How do you balance your presidency and playing football?

ES: Honestly, if there’s a will, there’s a way. My mom was a single parent and took care 4-5 kids, by

herself and made a way. If she can do that, there’s no reason for me not to be able to balance two

things and be successful at those two things.

Q: Your mom’s a huge inspiration in your life, isn’t she?

ES: She’s my biggest motivation.

Q: Why?

ES: Honestly seeing her. Seeing her struggle, seeing her work so hard to give me and my siblings

everything she couldn’t get. It puts something in you. I want to give her everything back, and not just to

her, but to mothers like her.

Q: Has Football taught you anything to be a better president?

ES: Yes it’s taught me so much. The two things I took from football would be patience definitely and

people skills. With football, it comes with a lot of different personalities, different cultures, different

backgrounds and different attitudes. Football teaches you kind of how to manage that.

Q: How could fellow students get involved in B.L.A.C.K.?

ES: Right now we are currently not taking any more memberships, but next semester after some people

graduate, we will open up memberships again. Until then, hit us up on Instagram @GSU_BLACK. The

email is in the bio. Or you contact me on Instagram @Escaife_xii . Best way to get in contact with us.

