Press Release: Caffeinated for a Cause rescheduled

For Immediate Release

December 6, 2016

Rescheduled: Caffeinated for a Cause

Due to inclement weather, we have rescheduled the Caffeinated for a Cause event in Library Plaza for the Spring 2017 semester. The Signal will continue to take donations at Student Center West Suite 250 until Saturday, December 10, 2016. All donations will go to Georgia State’s Panther Pantry.

Contact:Michael S. Gaither III, Marketing Manager,

signalmarketing1@gmail.com or 404-953-2067

[The Signal has been open since 1943. The newspaper has a very strong presence in the Georgia State Community, being one of the most accomplished newspapers in Georgia. To learn more visit http://georgiastatesignal.com/ or call us at 404-413-1617.]

###