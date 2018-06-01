President Franklin Patterson promises improvements within SGA in the year ahead

With the Student Government Association’s new administration, led by SGA President Franklin Patterson, underway, Georgia State students can expect many changes to come in the year ahead.

With the passage of two new bills in May, SGA plans to not only be more involved with the student body but to also hold their own members more accountable to their respective duties.

According to Patterson, the first bill creates a bylaws committee in order to more efficiently adjust SGA’s constitution since Georgia State’s consolidation of the campuses outside of downtown Atlanta.

“The bylaws committee has been in the works for close to three years, since the consolidation,” Patterson said. “The SGA constitution was actually written kind of quickly, and we realized that there needs to be an opportunity to go back and revise it as needed.”

Additionally, Patterson said that this bill will allow SGA members to have a better understanding of their role within the organization.

“With SGA, a lot of students come in and ask us what exactly we do,” Patterson said. “Same with senators and executive board members. They come in and ask ‘what do we do?’ because what we do is so broad as of right now. That’s something we’re trying to make a little more concrete so our members have better guidelines to work with.”

The second bill establishes a point system among SGA members in an effort to hold members more accountable to their duties within the organization.

“How it works is, for instance, if you don’t respond to an email that’s one point against you,” Patterson said. “If you miss a meeting, that’s three points. So if a member accumulates a certain number of points, they’ll be kicked out of SGA.”

However, Patterson believes that this new system won’t be enforced unless absolutely necessary.

“This second bill is meant as a fall back for those senators who don’t do their job or are just in SGA for their resume,” Patterson said. “However, this year we’re hoping that everybody will be motivated to do what they signed up for and serve the student body.”

While these two bills adjust how SGA operates internally, Patterson said that there will be a “trickle-down effect” for Georgia State students outside of SGA.

“Both legislations help SGA to be more accountable and to give us a more concrete definition of what we’re supposed to be doing,” Patterson said. “This, in turn, enables us to help the student body a little bit better and to do our job to the fullest of our capabilities.”

As far as planning for the year ahead, SGA intends to have a more active role on-campus in order to grow as an organization and resource for Georgia State students.

“Before I was in charge, SGA had been slowly on the decline,” Patterson said. “When the consolidation first took place, elections were universally competitive rather than just for the presidential candidates. It encouraged competition and people wanted to be a part of SGA. But since then, there’s been a growing lack of participation and more people have been leaving the organization rather than joining it.”

That being said, Patterson hopes that in the new school year the current administration can change the culture surrounding SGA by having a more active presence on campus and in student affairs. Specifically, on June 8 SGA will be involved in an event for incoming freshmen facing financial difficulties called “First Field Day.”

“SGA plans on being at First Field Day to try and recruit some of those new students who may be interested in joining one of our committees,” Patterson said. “Any Georgia State student can join SGA at any time.”

Additionally, SGA plans on continuing the work from previous administrations, such as improving meal plans and creating a safer environment on-campus, as well as coming up with new goals to work towards based on student interest.

“We want to create a tradition that incorporates all six campuses,” Patterson said. “I’ve recently spoken with the executive director of Spotlight about coming up with a list of goals for us to work on that students from all campuses can vote on. Student involvement is very important to us and moving forward we want to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard.”