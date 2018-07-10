Plane tickets are expected to increase in price

If you are planning on going on a trip for this years thanksgiving or winter break you may want to think again.Airline fuel is set to rise by 25 percent this year .Jet fuel is 25 percent of an airline’s operating cost and is expected to increase cost $85 per barrel ,which means a potential increase in ticket prices.

Currently it would cost airlines $10,750 in fuel to fly from Los Angeles to Miami, whereas last year it cost $7,000. Business flights, premium economy seats and flights to Europe are projected to rise the most. Smaller cities that have less airline competition will see bigger price rises whereas bigger cities like Atlanta will see less of an impact.

Airlines are expected to not only raise ticket prices but also cut plane capacity. Delta has already cut its predicted profit forecast because fuel prices are already up 50 percent from last year. American Airlines estimated the higher priced jet fuel will cost them roughly $2 billion this year. Mak Brimmage, a Georgia State student, said that when they went on a trip to Spain, they decided to purchase tickets outside of Atlanta due to the increased costs at the world’s busiest airport.

“I actually bought my ticket out of New Jersey because prices from Atlanta to Barcelona were way more expensive. It [would have been] $700 if I would have [flown] out of Atlanta directly to Barcelona but since I flew out of New Jersey the ticket was $450 round trip, so down here tickets are significantly more expensive but up north I found that it was cheaper,” Brimmage said.

Airlines have chosen not to act immediately. Delta has said they will make their decision regarding capacity in July in preparation for fall when the demand usually decreases. Airlines have seen strong profit from baggage fees and premium economy seats. However, due to rise in jet fuel prices, they are projected to see less profit than before.

Instead of adding surcharges like airlines did the last time jet fuel prices spiked, they may increase the fees on amenities like baggage, in-flight Wi-Fi and other services. Airlines will have to cut new routes and shrink capacity to deal with the rise of jet fuel prices and cutting the supply allows airlines to raise prices as long as demand remains high.

Airlines are projected to take a considerable hit in profits this year. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced a projected $33.8 billion net profit for 2018 compared to 2017’s $38 billion profit.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, said, “Solid profitability is holding up in 2018, despite rising costs. The industry’s financial foundations are strong with a nine-year run in the black that began in 2010. And the return on invested capital will exceed the cost of capital for a fourth consecutive year.”

The rising cost are being offset by the increase in demand as well as an increase in revenue .Revenue is expected to rise to $834 billion which is up 10.7 percent from last year.

At long last, normal profits are becoming normal for airlines. This enables airlines to fund growth, expand employment, strengthen balance sheets and reward our investors ,” said Juniac

The amount of air travel is set to increase by 7 percent this year, which is slower than it was last year but higher than the 20-year average, according to IATA.