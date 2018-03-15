Attend the SGA debates, March 20 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Speaker’s Auditorium.
The Student Government Association (SGA) is prepping for their annual series of debates, readying to challenge each other as The Signal throws rounds of questions on the latest and most contested issues on campus. Come out to the debates, hear your candidatesâ€™ ideas and #pickyourleaders.
Meet the three presidential candidates for SGA’s 2018-2019 school year: Franklin Patterson, Sai Maddali and Terry Fye.
Read the responses to The Signal‘s questionsÂ from the five Executive Vice President candidates.
Read the responses to The Signal‘s questionsÂ from the four Speaker of the Senate candidates.
