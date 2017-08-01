The Panthers will soon be back; here’s the 17-18 lineup

[powr-button id=3152920a_1470075873289]
The Panthers’ 2017-2018 Football Calendar
When: Thursday, Aug. 31
Who: Tennessee State Tigers
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta GA
When: Saturday, Sept. 16
Who: Penn State Nittany Lions
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
When: Saturday, Sept. 23
Who: Charlotte 49ers
Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC
When: Saturday, Sept. 30
Who: Memphis Tigers
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA
When: Saturday, Oct. 7
Who: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
When: Saturday, Oct. 14
Who: ULM Warhawks
Where: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA
When: Saturday, Oct. 21
Who: Troy Trojans
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA
When: Thursday, Oct. 26
Who: South Alabama Jaguars
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA
When: Saturday, Nov. 4
Who: Georgia Southern Eagles
Where: Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA
When: Saturday, Nov. 11
Who: Texas State Bobcats
Where: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX
When: Saturday, Nov. 25
Who: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA
When: Saturday, Dec. 2
Who: Idaho Vandals
Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Leave a Reply