The Panthers will soon be back; here’s the 17-18 lineup

August 1, 2017 The Signal

Photo courtesy of Georgia State Athletics.

The Panthers’ 2017-2018 Football Calendar

When: Thursday, Aug. 31

Who: Tennessee State Tigers

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta GA

 

When: Saturday, Sept. 16

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions

Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

 

When: Saturday, Sept. 23

Who: Charlotte 49ers

Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

 

When: Saturday, Sept. 30

Who: Memphis Tigers

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA

 

When: Saturday, Oct. 7

Who: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

 

When: Saturday, Oct. 14

Who: ULM Warhawks

Where: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

 

When: Saturday, Oct. 21

Who: Troy Trojans

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA

 

When: Thursday, Oct. 26

Who: South Alabama Jaguars

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA

 

When: Saturday, Nov. 4

Who: Georgia Southern Eagles

Where: Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

 

When: Saturday, Nov. 11

Who: Texas State Bobcats

Where: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

 

When: Saturday, Nov. 25

Who: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA

 

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Who: Idaho Vandals

Where: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA

