The Panthers welcome Victoria Middlebrooks to their 2017-18 roster

The Georgia State women’s basketball team have been quite busy this offseason with adding many new faces to both, their roster and their coaching staff. So it comes as no surprise that the program announced on July, 14 that Victoria Middlebrooks will be the seventh newest member of the Panthers 2017-18 roster.

Middlebrooks, a native of Griffin, Ga., played her last two collegiate seasons at Southwest Tennessee CC. She was named All-TCCAA in March after she averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and a team high 1.5 blocks per game as a sophomore. At 6-foot-1, Middlebrooks is a tall wing defender that can also play the forward position for the Panthers. Her length on the defensive end will surely help the Panthers interior. However, head coach Sharon Baldwin believes Middlebrooks’ presence will allow the Panthers to flourish offensively.

“We are so excited to be able to add Victoria to our Panther family,” Baldwin said. “She will fill a need for our basketball team as a great athlete, competitor and a winner on and off the floor. She will thrive in our up-tempo game.”

While in high school, Middlebrooks played basketball and soccer at Griffin high school, just south of Atlanta.

The Panthers have also added newbies Shay Fluker, Juliet James, Jasmine Murphy, Walnaita Wright, Rakeah Williams and Deja Mitchell to this year’s roster.

Georgia State will be bringing back several players from last year’s squad including the 2016-17 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Jada Lewis and the 2015-16 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Madison Newby, who is returning to the team after missing the majority of last season with an injury.

The Panthers’ first match comes against South Alabama on Dec. 29.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...