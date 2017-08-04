Panthers-gone-Pros, and their careers

Pictured: Will Lutz (Left), Albert Wilson (Center), and Ulrick John (Right)

Robert Davis is the latest Panther going to the NFL ranks. Davis was drafted in the 6th round by the Washington Redskins and will now get to catch passes from Kirk Cousins. Georgia State fans knew of Davis’s potential for a while now and knew that he would be drafted before the start of last season. The rest of the world, however, did not know who Davis was until this past February during the NFL combine.

During the combine, Davis posted a very impressive number: a 4.44 40 yard dash, 19 bench press reps, a 41.0 inch vertical jump and a 136.0 broad jump. Those were jaw dropping numbers, especially from a “small school” prospect as most analysts and scouts would put it. His bench press, vertical jump and broad jump were all at the top of the class for the wide receivers at the NFL scouting combine.

There are three more former Panthers in the NFL: Urlick John, Will Lutz and Albert Wilson.

John is an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals who is now in his fourth year in the NFL. He has played for the Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins in his career, and he has also played in five career games, starting in three of those games.

Lutz is a kicker for the New Orleans Saints. He is entering his second professional season with the Saints. During his rookie campaign, Lutz was 28-34 in field goals, which was good enough for an 82.4 conversion percentage. He made three kicks from 50 yards and beyond. Lutz’s career-long field goal is a 57 yarder, which came in a game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was 49-50 on extra point attempts, which is good because kickers now struggle with the longer attempt.

Wilson is entering his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been productive throughout his career, with 990 career years and 4 career touchdowns. Wilson has 82 career catches for an average of 12.1 yards per catch.

R.J Hunter is one of the best basketball players in Georgia State history. Because of his athletic talent, he was drafted No. 28 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 NBA draft. Hunter has spent time with the Celtics and the Bulls during his short career. He is now playing in the NBA D-league. During his D-league stints, he has averaged 15.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

There are no Panthers in any current MLB rosters.

A few names to watch going forward are football players Penny Hart and Jerome Smith and basketball player D’marcus Simonds as the next Panthers to join the professional ranks.

