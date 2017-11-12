Panthers become bowl eligible for second time in program history, with 33-30 comeback win over Texas State

Georgia State (6-3, 5-1) defeated their Sun Belt Conference rivals, the Texas State Bobcats 33-30 (2-8, 1-5) on senior night in San Marcos. This win meant a lot for the Georgia State Panthers, making them eligible for a bowl game for the second time in Georgia State football history. This is all under first year head coach, Shawn Elliott, who has made quite the first impression.

Wide receiver, Devin Gentry would ball out of control with three receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Gentry made big plays that kept the Panthers’ offense alive after being streaky in the first half.

Quarterback, Conner Manning also made big plays that helped Georgia State’s offense, with 60 yards on the ground and 368 yards through the air completing 65 percent of his passes. However, the real MVP was the Georgia State defensive line who held Texas State to 75 rushing yards the whole game. Another key player in this win for the Panthers was kicker, Brandon Wright who went a perfect 4/4 on field goal attempts in the game.

The Georgia State Panthers are having their best season so far in the school’s history and continue to roll. They enjoy a bye week before going against Appalachian State, another Sun Belt rival who shares the same conference record as Georgia State. They will play Nov. 25 at Georgia State Stadium.

The Panthers are now eligible to play in either of the following five bowl games: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Dollar General Bowl, Raycom Media Cameilla Bowl, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl and AutoNation Cure Bowl. Georgia State’s first and only bowl appearance, the 2015 AutoNation Cure Bowl against San Jose State, resulted in a 27-16 loss.

