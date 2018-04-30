Off-duty GSUPD officer shoots alleged attacker

An off-duty Georgia State police officer shot a man who was allegedly attacking her.

The female officer was off-duty at the time and was working as a security guard near the Greyhound bus station at 243 Forsyth St. SW when the man approached around 7:30 p.m.

GSUPD Chief Joseph Spillane told FOX5 the man in question was known to hang out in the area.

According to Channel 2, the officer tried to de-escalate the situation by using pepper spray, but the man continued to attack her. The man is currently in Grady Hospital in stable condition.

GBI Public Information Officer Nelly Miles tweeted that the agency has been called in by GSUPD to investigate the shooting.

The @GBI_GA has been requested by the Georgia State University Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. Media: GSU PD will provide initial details. pic.twitter.com/Bw8uCsIY0i â€” Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) May 1, 2018

This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates. Last updated April 30, 2018 at 10:17 p.m.