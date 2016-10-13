Nuts for Nutella: Four recipes experimenting with the hazelnut & chocolate combo

If the rest of the world is anything like me, then Nutella is a magical creation to it too. I grew up in Germany, and the creamy spread was part of every meal possible when I was over there. Whether it’s the hazelnut taste or the creamy chocolate texture, something about Nutella makes glorious sense.

There is always an option to just eat the goodness right out of the jar with a spoon, which I may or may not be guilty of. However, if you are not like me and want to hold onto some dignity when binging the masterpiece that is Nutella, then here are some quick and easy recipes.

3-ingredient Nutella Truffles

Truffles are desired by most humans, or they very well should be. They are small goodies that always have a new surprise ingredient inside, who doesn’t see the fun in that? Well, these truffles will feature something especially delectable inside, Nutella.

Ingredients needed:

Nutella (5 tablespoons)

Melting Chocolate (6 ounces)

Sprinkles (as much as desired)

Oreo Cookies (20)

Let’s Begin:

Take the oreos and the Nutella and place them into a food processor, and mix the combo until it is smooth. Wait for a ball to start forming with the mixture.

Start rolling smallers balls from the mixture, about one tablespoon for each ball.

Once the balls are created, place each individual ball on a baking sheet covered with wax paper.

Place the baking sheet in the fridge for at least an hour.

Take whatever melting chocolate you purchased and melt it according to the directions on the back, some good brands are Candiquik or Almond Bark.

After the chocolate has melted, give it a good stir.

Take the truffles out of the fridge and dunk each truffle into the melted chocolate. Place the dunked truffles back onto the cooking sheet and cover with sprinkles if desired.

Place the baking sheet back in the fridge to let the truffles set. These truffles can stay in the fridge for up to five days.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

The chilly weather is slowly approaching and the holidays are right around the corner, so what better way to get in the “sweater weather” feels than drinking a good cup of hot chocolate. This isn’t any hot chocolate, however, it’s Nutella hot chocolate.

Ingredients needed:

Nutella (2 tablespoons, but honestly be as generous as possible)

Unsweetened cocoa powder (2 tablespoons)

Sweetener/sugar (2 tablespoons)

Skim milk (4 cups)

Toppings: Marshmallows, hazelnuts, chocolate chips

Let’s Begin:

Heat the skim milk in a medium-sized saucepan on medium-high until beginning to warm and steam.

Add the Nutella spread, cocoa powder and sugar into the saucepan.

Mix until the components are broken up within the hot chocolate.

Bring it into a gentle simmer while continually stirring and then take off heat.

Pour the hot chocolate into a mug and add the toppings if desired.

Nutella and Banana Stuffed Crescent Rolls

We all love the way fluffy crescent rolls taste when biting into them, but imagine biting into the pastry and having warm banana and Nutella seep out. That’s what you get when making this delicious pastry. This is a very easy recipe to follow, and takes no more than 15 minutes. That way you can get to the good part of scarfing it down a lot faster.

Ingredients needed:

1-2 bananas

Nutella (tablespoon scoop for each roll)

Cinnamon (1 tablespoon)

Sugar (one-third cup)

Can of crescent rolls (1)

Let’s Begin:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Spray a baking sheet with Pam or butter spray.

Open up the crescent roll can and unroll the dough.

Spread the scoop of Nutella onto the thicker end of each dough cut-out.

Grab the banana and cut it into eight small slices.

Put a slice of banana on top of the Nutella and then roll the crescent up.

Make sure to close up the sides of the crescent so the Nutella doesn’t seep out the sides.

Pour the cinnamon and the sugar together in a bowl and mix the two together.

Roll each one of the crescent rolls in the cinnamon/sugar mix, make sure to really coat the roll.

Place the individual rolls onto the baking sheet and place into oven.

Bake for 12 minutes and make sure to eat it while it’s hot (don’t burn your tongue though), but it really is the best when coming out of the oven!

Nutella Crepes

The crepe is a pretty popular pastry, and can be eaten with any kind of spread, like fruit preserves, whip cream and strawberries and, of course, Nutella. When covering the crepe with Nutella from end to end, the likelihood that you will end up with a smile on your face when eating it is high.

Ingredients needed:

Eggs (3)

Flour (3 cups)

Sparkling water (half cup: for extra fluffiness)

Salt (sprinkle a little between the fingers)

Milk (1 cup)

Let’s Begin: