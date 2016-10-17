No Place Like Homecoming: A Look at the 2016 Court

Mr. Georgia State University

Myles Bostic

Born and raised in Augusta, Myles Bostic is a senior exercise science major with a concentration in occupational therapy. Bostic’s hobbies while growing up consisted of baseball and video games. He was inspired to come to Georgia State after watching his brother come back home each summer as a better and stronger person. Bostic is now in the running to be the next Mr. GSU, and he hopes to give a voice to those students that feel voiceless and to encourage them to step out and be heard.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

“If there was any fictional character I would be, it would be Tony Stark. Who wouldn’t want to be a rich and smart philanthropist that walks around in nice suits.”

Eugene Butler

Eugene Butler hails from the small town of Camilla, Georgia. He’s currently a senior majoring in political science with a pre-law concentration. Butler is also currently a mentor for Big Brother, Big Sister, Executive Vice President of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, Inc., a Board of Director for Student Alumni Association and a Peer Mentor for the Office of Undergraduate Studies. Last year, Butler was President of the Spotlight Programs Board.

“If I could be any fictional character, I would be Professor X from X-Men. To me, he models the way I feel we should be as leaders…to not separate ourselves because of our individual talents and gifts, but use them to help and encourage others to use theirs. He is also a character modeled after Martin Luther King Jr.”

Price Miller Davidson

A senior Biology major, Davidson was once ranked 18 in the world in Madden, the popular football video game. Davidson also said he is “a strong Christian” and “enjoys swimming and playing sports.” He has an acting history, with a supporting role in the television show “Army Wives” and a lead role in a Coca-Cola commercial.

“If I could be any fictional character, I would be Gandalf the Grey because he came back to life.”

Ms. Georgia State University

Nia Ballard

Nia Ballard is a senior, journalism major with a concentration in public relations and is a double minor in Spanish and theatre. She is from Decatur, Georgia. Nia always challenges herself to go beyond what’s expected, and Nia’s ultimate career goal is to have her own PR firm, focusing in entertainment, but her overall life goal is to inspire others.

“If I could be any fictional character, I’d be Olivia Pope. Despite her personal life, her passion for Political Public Relations emulates my passion for Entertainment PR. She’s definitely a strong female character, and I admire that.”

Joy Nwoke

Joy Nwoke, a current senior, is majoring in chemistry with a concentration in biochemistry. She is also part of the Honors College. Since enrolling at Georgia State, Nwoke has been involved in University Housing, the African Students Association, the 1913 Society and the Student Government Association. Nwoke said she “loves serving this university and the students that make this institution great.”

“If I could be any fictional character, I would be Lola Bunny because I love bunnies!”

Faith Willis

Senior Faith Willis can go into any room and make a friend. Willis used to cheer for Georgia State, but has moved on to Greek Life as the Panhellenic president. She was inspired to go Greek by a Delta Zeta event she attended when she first came to campus. There, Willis learned about Beloved Atlanta, a restoration program for sex trafficked women in the city. That population is who Willis hopes to help most with her social work degree. When she realized that she was surrounded by diverse and independent women in Greek life, Willis couldn’t stay away.

“Nemo! I am really close with my dad, I have small feet and my favorite animal is a clown fish, so I just love that movie.”

Mr. Blue and White

Tony Betton, Jr.

Tony Betton, Jr. first came to Atlanta at the age of five. Now, he’s kicking off his third year at Georgia State in pursuit of degree in journalism with a concentration in Public Relations. Betton aspires to be the next Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper or Steve Harvey (though hopefully he’ll double check the winners before announcing them). Betton is a modern day Renaissance Man, with a wide portfolio of talents including photography, videography, hosting and acting. He is currently the VP of Broadcasting for the Georgia State chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists Student Consortium, a member of PRSSA and represents GSU as an intern at Ryan Seacrest Studios.

“If I could choose a fictional character, it would be Yugi from the show and card game, Yu-Gi-Oh. I played the game so much as a child and I will always love it. Second, I respect the journey that the character went through in finding himself, which is something that I work on everyday.”

Yann Mondon

A junior marketing major on Georgia State’s Atlanta campus, Yann Mondon has been heavily involved with the university. He has worked as the Student Government Association Freshman Liaison and Senator of the Robinson College of Business, a 1913 Society Presidential Ambassador and as the Director of Publicity of the Pi Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Despite being born in Queens and raised in Dallas, Ga., Mondon is also fluent in French, a result of his family’s roots in the Ivory Coast.



“If I could be any fictional character, I would be Goku from Dragon Ball Z. He was always very positive and unselfish, but when it was time to get serious he was a force to be reckoned with.”

Ms. Blue and White

Sierra Reece

Sierra Reece, a sophomore hospitality major, came to us from Mount Laurel, N.J. She plans to get her Masters in Outdoor Recreation and, eventually, build a company that provides summer camping programs for children. Reece has been attending summer camp since she was six and became a camp counselor at 16. It was after she became a counselor that Reece realized the how much camp impacted her and the children attending. For Reece, summer camps teach kids “how to be self confident, independent, problem solve and much more.” Reece wants to become a camp director to give kids the same great experience she had growing up and to help raise a generation of more conscious children.

“If I could be any fictional character, I’d be Rufus the naked mole rat from ‘Kim Possible.’ Rufus got to travel to a bunch of cool places with Kim and Ron, but never really got put in harm’s way. He just got to reap the benefits, and I’m totally down for free travel and free burritos.”

Xinran Liu

A junior actuarial science major, Xinran Liu is running to become Georgia State’s next Ms. Blue and White. Liu is running for this position to help promote diversity and student involvement on campus. She believes everyone, regardless of race, gender or sexuality, should participate in campus events and organizations. Liu has been involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters as their Social Media Chair, the Spotlight Programs Board, the Student Government Association and the Student Alumni Association. Liu is not just involved with the social parts of campus, however. She’s also part of the Physics research program, the Honors College and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.

Mr. Perimeter

Terry Fye

Terry Fye, a freshman Theatre major and Georgia native, first enrolled at Perimeter College early this spring. His dream is to become an actor and one day play a superhero in a blockbuster movie. Fy loves working out at the gym. Don’t let all his muscle fool you, though, he’s a comic book and anime geek at heart. If you ever have any questions about DC heroes, Fye’s your guy.

“If I could be a fictional character, I would be Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spiderman). Despite everything he’s been through, Peter still holds a smile on his face and continues to do what he believes is right. Peter strives to put his friends and family over himself, balancing his life as a superhero with his normal life.”

Ms. Perimeter

Chelse Brown

As a sophomore out of Perimeter College, Chelse Brown is wrapping up her Associate of Arts in Journalism. She will transfer to the Atlanta campus in the spring of 2017. She is currently the President of Shades Of Melanin, an organization that Brown started on the Decatur campus. She is also a member of Alpha Beta Gamma, a business honor society specifically within two-year colleges. Brown has also written for The Signal and The Collegian before as a staff writer. Brown loves writing, and is working on finishing a fictional African-American novel.

“If I could be a fictional character, I’ll be Catwoman, because she was bad butt!”