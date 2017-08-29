News Briefs: Aug. 28

Local

Former Fulton County Chairman runs for Mayor.

The AJC reported that John H. Eaves, who stepped down from his position as chairman of Fulton County’s Board of Commissioners on Aug. 23, has entered the race to be the Mayor of Atlanta. Eaves has a large amount of support from his county, however current Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed was not so thrilled about this information. His spokesperson Anne Torres said, “the best part about him quitting his job as the quasi-leader of Fulton County is that he will no longer be involved in public service once he loses his ill-fated race for Mayor of Atlanta.”

National

Hurricane Harvey threatens spike in gas prices.

According to The AJC, Hurricane Harvey could have consequences in the form of a price in gas prices. The hurricane reached in Texas night Friday, August 25. Texas is home to more than one-third of America’s crude oil, as well as, 19 of the nation’s top 100 oil fields are located. According to Andy Lipow, president of consultant Lipow Oil Associates, everyone located to the east of Colorado should expect to see gas prices rise about 10 cents a gallon.

Global

German news magazine under criticism for Trump cover.

The Edmonton Journal reported that the german news magazine “Stern” is receiving harsh criticism for their cover image of President Donald Trump covered in the american flag while giving a Nazi salute.The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a prominent Jewish, has released a statement that said, “the depiction of the president as a latter-day Hitler by a major German publication is untrue and beyond the pale.”

