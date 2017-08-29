News Blotter: Aug. 28

Aug. 21

Like taking candy from a baby

A Georgia State student reported a robbery through snatching in the Urban Life building. The case in currently active.

Aug. 22

Get off my lawn

A Georgia State student was seen trespassing at University Common after receiving prior notice. The case in currently active.

Weed wackers

Three Georgia State students were arrested for possession of marijuana in M deck.

Mark my territory

A Georgia State student’s property was damaged and tampered with unlawfully in one of the parking decks on the Clarkston campus.

Aug. 23

Leave me be

A Georgia State student reported being harassed by an intimidating person on parking Lot 5 on the Clarkston Campus. The case in currently active.

Aug. 25

Age is but a number

A Georgia State student was arrested for alcohol possession and drinking under the age of 21 in Piedmont north building A.

Where’s your warrant?

A warranted arrested was issued to a non-Georgia State affiliate on Decatur SE at Peachtree Center.

