New bill seeks to relieve SGA law senators of duties

The Student Government Association (SGA) had a special treat for its senators in the second Atlanta Senate Meeting, on Sept. 15, 2016. Two guests, from the office of Secretary of State, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce rolled out presentations for the senators and urged them to pass the information to the university’s student body.

Nick Buford, a representative from the Secretary of State said voter registration is the key to making a difference in the upcoming November elections, and that SGA should use all their resources to get the student body involved.

“[Do] what you can to reach the students,” Buford said. “Even e-mail blasting.”

Chamber of Commerce representatives surveyed the senators on their career priorities as part of a new youth-targeting program called ‘Georgia 2030’.

“[Georgia 2010] is a listening tour. It’s not about making any changes, for now, “ Government Affairs Manager, Cosby Johnson, said.

The Senators ranked salary as their first priority in a post-collegiate career, right before family and work life balance.

The student government also announced its partnership with My101 app, a new app that helps college students connect with others in their class year, and specific classes. Senator Magie Huynh announced app developers will be attending the association’s next meeting to discuss promotion campaigns.

But as with government meetings most of the time, the Senate Room went quiet when a new controversial piece of legislation was brought up. College of Law Senators Julie Laveliee and Shaun Moore proposed introducing a bill which would exempt them two, the only College of Law Senators, from completing their standing committee duties. That is, every senator is required, according to the government’s laws, to be a part of at least one standing committee and attend its weekly meetings.

“The College of Law has its own [student government association] which has a very strict attendance policy,” Senator Laveliee said. “Attending those committees as well as these ones is very difficult.”

To which other senators begged the question of whether it was just difficult or undoable.

“Practically undoable,” Laveliee responded.

The proposed legislation would alter the specific bylaws to relieve senators from the college of laws from standing committee duties altogether.

Closing Thursday’s meeting, Executive Vice President, Shamari Southwell, announced an upcoming bimonthly SGA-exclusive newsletter.

“[The newsletter] will inform students about passed legislation and upcoming events,” Southwell said.

The first newsletter will be available to students by Oct. 1.