Mutiny In The White House

Thanks to the arrival of an anonymous op-ed published in The New York Times last week, we now know there is a resistance within the White House working to frustrate parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda and his worst inclinations. It’s no secret that many Republicans don’t like Trump very much—both senators and senior White House officials have made clear they don’t see eye to eye with the President’s values. But now, what the still-unnamed author behind the op-ed piece has made clear is, the trust and loyalty Trump insists upon so much isn’t as substantial as he elicits.

Trump is unhinged. A spotlight has been placed over him since he became the Republican nominee in the 2016 election, but now he’s disturbing his own people. He rambles, frequently goes off topic and repeats himself all while missing the point of his argument. He doesn’t read important briefing documents and ignores his advisors in favor of an earful of Fox and Friends. Is this the leader of the free world? Sad.

Donald Trump does not believe in democracy. His open approval and praise for dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are troubling. If left to his own devices, I have no doubt in my mind he would destroy our form of government, the republic, simply because he could profit from it in some way.

Is this the beginning of the end of the Trump administration? It’s could be. The writer of The New York Times piece knows the President, knows his triggers, knows just what to say to make him boiling mad, and it worked. With the temperament of a spoiled five-year-old child, Trump has, as expected, ranted and raved on Twitter in response to the op-ed.

“Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” his tweet stated on Sept. 5, 2018.

The author of the Times op-ed is a senior administration official, as described in the piece itself. But this vitriol isn’t from just one man or woman inside his cabinet—there are many who are opposed to the President’s agenda. Trump is constantly going off the rails on important topics. Trump has always boasted about how amazing he is as a businessman. But he has 13 business related failures under his name alone, from Trump University, to Trump Airlines and Trump casinos.

We, the American people, liberals, conservatives and anyone in between, must move away from simply thinking of impeaching Donald Trump. We need to seriously discuss the 25th Amendment. Trump will never submit written documentation that he is unfit. Trump would have to admit, in a written document, forever cemented in history that he no longer held the mental capacity to hold the office of President of the United States. Trump is far too narcissistic for an admission like that to ever cross his desk.

The anonymous op-ed writer might find solace in there being adults in the room, but I do not. Those adults might have helped Trump move important pieces of legislation he will forever credit to his administration, like tax reform; however, it’s not enough. Work gets done in the White House despite him, never because of him.