Mobley, Werts look to win awards this fall

Georgia State center Gabe Mobley was named Tuesday to the fall watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the second consecutive year, while tight end Ari Werts was added to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award.

Mobley is a redshirt junior from Moultrie, Ga., is coming off a productive season last year after starting in 22 games for the Panthers. Mobley has been just as productive off the field, as well. In May he earned his degree in history, graduating in just three years.

The trophy in which Mobley hopes to attain this year is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I-A College Football. It is worth noting that the award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Werts, however, is a junior from Stone Mountain, Ga., and is the third consecutive Panther tight end to make the John Mackey Award watch list ( Joel Ruiz (2015) and Keith Rucker (2016)).

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the most talented collegiate tight end in the nation, and the recipient is selected by the vote of the John Mackey Selection Committee. The winner will be announced on Dec. 6, 2017 and then presented live on Dec. 7, 2017, at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

Werts finished last season with 21 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per catch. He is arguably the most coveted player offensively for the Panthers coming into this season.

The Panthers will begin the season under first-year head coach Sean Elliott on Thursday, Aug. 31, when they play host to Tennessee State in the inaugural game in Georgia State Stadium. Preseason practice for the Panthers kicks off on Aug. 1.

