Be mindful of your buds in (and out of) Atlanta after new marijuana legislation

On Oct. 2, the Atlanta City Council took to Twitter to announce their unanimous decision on the most hopeful pro-marijuana legislation to date: penalties lowered for marijuana possession of under an ounce.

Marijuana advocates rejoiced when Mayor Kasim Reed backed the legislation following its announcement, but the standing implications of the state’s marijuana laws were apparent against the City of Atlanta’s ordinance.

Those laws require law enforcement to incarcerate individuals found with marijuana and confiscate their possessions as seen fit to the incident of arrest. The penalty of carrying less than one ounce of marijuana is decided by judges, reaching a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

Jailhouse blue (dreamin’)

Atlanta Municipal Courts mirrored that even after the Oct. 2 decision, and despite severely reduced fines, people are still going to go to jail for possessing marijuana even under an ounce.

So, what exactly does the new city legislation mean?

It does not make possessing marijuana legal.

Selling or possessing any amount of marijuana is still against the law everywhere.

Under the new city ordinance, a municipal judge has one option for punishment: a $75 fine and no jail time, rather than Georgia’s max fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

Individuals can still go to jail at the time of the incident.

In most cases, at least until law enforcement gets used to it, people will still go to jail, get bonded out and only then will they receive a ticket of $75 at their court hearing. Basically, it’s up to an officer to decide if you go to jail or not for possessing or smoking marijuana. From there, the judge deems the penalties for you to endure which are now on a scale of minimum to maximum when compared to the looming of Georgia’s state law over Atlanta’s. If it seems backwards, that’s understandable, but the new city ordinance isn’t so that people can smoke pot in public or outwardly possess it — that’s what legalization will bring.

Not worth the huffs and puffs

So, please, don’t be reckless. You can still get jail time or a higher fine if you’re caught smoking anywhere in Atlanta. The best thing you can do as a cannabis user is to educate yourself and others. If you outright exploit or take advantage of this before anyone can actually reap the benefits of the legislation, then you’re damaging something bigger than yourself.

Marijuana’s approval has shifted demographics dramatically as resistance fades. According to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan publisher, “57 percent of U.S. adults say the use of marijuana should be made legal, while 37 percent say it should be illegal. A decade ago, opinion on legalizing marijuana was nearly the reverse – just 32 percent favored legalization, while 60 percent were opposed.” From incarceration to drug abuse, it’s ironic to some, but nowadays, marijuana is a solution and not the problem.

There’s still a long way to go for the marijuana legislation in the state of Georgia, and even just Atlanta, but I’m surprised at the rapid amount of legislation that is being set forth throughout the state (this means you “Out of the Perimeter” peeps.) Despite the reserve that’s constantly observed in our state’s legislation, work is being done for medicinal patients and that’s a hopeful start.

High hopes

It’s a little unreal to think that other Georgia cities will immediately follow in Atlanta’s footsteps, but hopefully other municipal courts will recognize the benefits of the minimized penalties for individuals.

In the meantime, familiarize yourself with the laws in the area that you live in and try to discover what’s being done in your community. (Check out the Georgia Campaign for Access, Reform and Education (CARE) Project in the full article online.)

Big change starts small, but there’s always a place to start. Following the passing of the legislation, Councilman Kwanza Hall tweeted, “Let me be clear. Jail is a gateway, not possession of marijuana.” So, as ATLiens we can rejoice for our community’s step in the right direction. Find your part on the greener side.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...