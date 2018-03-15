Meet Your SGA Executive Vice Presidential Candidates

Attush Dhakal: As a Student and a Student Leader, I have enjoyed every single moment at this great university. At the same time, I have learned a lot about our college and our administration. I have the experience of being a Georgia Perimeter College student and Georgia State University student. Hence, I have encountered a lot of issues like any other student. As an Executive Vice President of our SGA, I would like to prioritize issues regarding three key aspects of the student experience: academic, social and career services.â€¯During my time as a Senator for Governmental Relations, we encountered issues regarding class availability and lack of pathway and academic advisement. I plan to solve these issues by forming a Perimeter College Academic Concerns Committeeâ€¯comprised of two students, SGA representatives, Professors, Department heads and key people from our college administration. I have alreadyâ€¯started working on this through conversations with some students and professors. This will help students to have a direct conversation with respective people about their issues. Also, I have been working with Academic Advisement regarding orientation, information sessions and accessibility. We will work in making orientation more informative. Currently as a Senator and part of Dunwoody SGA, we are organizing a town hall where we will be inviting advisers and students to interact about transferring to a four year institution. You can expect incremental change in these types of programs. I will work to be more accessible to students by holding frequent SGA booths where students can talk with SGA representatives about any concerns that they may have. I am very pleased with the work that our current administration has done regarding social problems. Social issues such as mental health and sexual misconduct have been a top priority for President Gray and Dunwoody EVP Calixte. As we have been doing, making resources available to students in need is a must. We invited Dr. Larkin, counselor at GSU, to talk about mental health and challenges regarding student life. We have been partnering with Camila Pham from Student Health Promotions to organize events that will raise awareness in students about abuse of relationship and emotional abuse. As an EVP, I will make sure that these events are continued in an effective manner. Also, I would like to continue to partner with PAC to organize events like Spring Fling, Homecoming Royal Ball and Game Nights that will maintain a great college atmosphere. During my time as Senator, I also found that we need to promote our college resources such as Handshake. Handshake is an online job portal that has thousands of opportunities specifically for GSU students. A lot of our students are work study students who are looking for various opportunities in their field. After our consolidation, students at Perimeter College need to capitalize on fantastic resources that GSU provides. We would like to organize events that will help students polish their resume, work on mock ups and navigate handshake and other GSU resources. My commitment to our students will not be limited to these areas. I will do everything in my power to make sure that students will have a well-rounded, wonderful time here at GSU.