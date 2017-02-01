Meet Jeremy Hollowell: Indiana Hoosier turned Georgia State Panther

Being recruited by a historic college basketball program such as the Indiana Hoosiers is a dream many high school basketball players would undoubtedly adore, but for Jeremy Hollowell, that moment was bittersweet. Alternatively, perhaps in this case sweet, than bitter.

We’ll begin with the sweet aspect of being a part of the Hoosiers basketball program for Hollowell.

While one can only imagine the intense school pride that is carried out at Indiana University, Hollowell explained the tradition was unlike any other, which often led to the athletes being held to a higher standard than an average student.

“Up there, there was a lot of tradition around the basketball team, so everywhere we went, everyone knew who we were,” Hollowell said. “We were held to a high standard.”

Another sweet aspect, according to Hollowell, was life on campus.

“It was the best of both worlds, it was like I was in a college town and now I’m in a big city,” Hollowell said as he explained the difference in the college experience he had at Indiana and Georgia State.

Now the bitterness starts to kick in.

Unfortunately, Hollowell only spent two seasons at Indiana before transferring to Georgia State. While the circumstance seemed to be “golden” for Hollowell, he just wasn’t able to make full use of the opportunity he was given–which is something he acknowledged. Hollowell mentioned that he just wasn’t ready for everything that came with the territory.

“I was definitely given a golden opportunity there, just like I am here, I just let certain things get in my way,” Hollowell said. “I was close to home, and like I said, I don’t blame anybody but myself. If I could go back again and do it, I would definitely change some things that I was doing up there.”

Hollowell also made it a point to say that “at the end of the day, I didn’t go there to transfer…I just kind of felt like I needed a fresh start.”

It is possible other factors came into play as to why Hollowell did not necessarily perform as well on the basketball court as he or his coaches would have liked. Nonetheless, he had nothing but kind words to say about his former coach, stating that “he knows he still cares about him.”

Speaking of coaches, Ron Hunter, the head coach at Georgia State ironically had developed a keen relationship with Hollowell over the years. Outsiders are unaware that Hollowell and coach Hunter’s son RJ Hunter played AAU basketball with one another growing up.

Hollowell has referred to the Hunter’s like family and has expressed many times to The Signal reporters his gratitude for being able to play for coach Hunter.

“He’s had a tremendous impact on my life,” Hollowell said, while explaining his relationship with his coach. I spent a lot of time with them when I was younger playing AAU basketball with RJ. My first situation when I went to college it just really wasn’t the best fit for me, and at times it could’ve really been taken away from me. Just him knowing me and what type of kid I am, he blessed me with a second opportunity, and I will forever be grateful for that.”

Hollowell understands that he was given a second chance to play college basketball for a reason and knows he cannot take it for granted.

“I tell you what, I didn’t think I was gonna be in college this long…but I feel like everything happens for a reason and it’s all falling into place,” Hollowell said in regards to hopefully, one day playing basketball in the NBA. “I’m just tryna focus and finish the rest of this season out and focus on being a senior in college, and everything else is gonna take care of itself.”

A Hoosier turned Panther

Living life with no regrets is the mindset Hollowell has learned to embrace. While he was not able to capitalize on a great opportunity at Indiana, he did just enough to catch the eye of coach Hunter–even if their relationship dates back to when RJ Hunter and Hollowell played AAU basketball with one another.

Hollowell’s stats at Indiana were not the most impressive but here’s how his last year with the Hoosiers played out:

Hollowell started in 15 games and averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. His free throw percentage appeared to be his most impressive stat, as he shot 77.9 percent from the line. Hollowell began the season with emphasis as he scored 16 points and shot 9-10 from the charity stripe in the season opener against Chicago State. Hollowell was also a defensive presence that game with four blocked shots.

Will the real Jeremy Hollowell please stand up!

Coach Hunter and his staff have allowed Hollowell to stand tall as a Panther since his arrival on the court for the team in 2015.

A prime example: Hollowell started all 30 games for the Panthers during the 2015-16 season, averaging 14.8 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game. In Hollowell’s first game with the Panthers, he scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 10-15 from the field against Emmanuel College. He scored 23 points twice that year against Ole Miss and South Alabama. It’s also worth noting that Hollowell earned Sun Belt Player of the Week of Jan. 11, 2016.

Hollowell seems to be picking up where he left off from last year, as he is currently leading the Panthers in scoring and eighth in the sun belt conference with 15.5 ppg. His most impressive scoring of this season thus far came against UL Monroe, where he dropped 24 points and shot 8-11 from the free throw line. His second best shooting performance was against Thomas University. Hollowell scored 23 points and shot 11-12 from the line.

Hollowell has proved he can score the ball with ease. He has scored 20 or more points six times thus far this year.

It’s also worth noting that Hollowell has been named Sun Belt Player of the week (Jan. 17, 2016) and Sun Belt Student-Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23, 2017) for the Panthers, so far this year.